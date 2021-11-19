 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calling all pickers!
0 Comments
top story

Calling all pickers!

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Calling all pickers!

Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby

 ZACHARY MAXWELL STERTZ PHOTO, PROVIDED

The History Channel’s hit television series “American Pickers” will be returning to Alabama in February 2022, and the hosts are looking for collectors in the Wiregrass area.

“American Pickers,” a documentary series that explores the world of antiquing, follows collectors from all areas of the United States in hopes to find America’s most valuable antiques and hidden treasures.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.

Wolfe and Colby are searching for people throughout the state who own collections of unique items and look forward to hearing remarkable stories about America’s past along the way.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years, so it is thrilling for them to discover items they have never seen before.

“We at American Pickers continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC,” Producer Sarah Perkins said.

The Pickers are interested only in private collections, so stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything else open to the public will not be considered.

“We are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories,” Perkins said.

Collectors interested in being considered for the show should call 646-493-2184 or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com and must include their full name, city and state, contact information and a brief description of their collection.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC aims to rein in AI hiring tools

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert