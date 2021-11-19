Calling all pickers!

The History Channel’s hit television series “American Pickers” will be returning to Alabama in February 2022, and the hosts are looking for collectors in the Wiregrass area.

“American Pickers,” a documentary series that explores the world of antiquing, follows collectors from all areas of the United States in hopes to find America’s most valuable antiques and hidden treasures.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.

Wolfe and Colby are searching for people throughout the state who own collections of unique items and look forward to hearing remarkable stories about America’s past along the way.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years, so it is thrilling for them to discover items they have never seen before.

“We at American Pickers continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC,” Producer Sarah Perkins said.

The Pickers are interested only in private collections, so stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything else open to the public will not be considered.