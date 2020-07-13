A local Christian camp has canceled its remaining weeks for summer camp due to COVID-19 exposure among campers and staff, according to a Facebook post announcing the move.
Camp Victory, located in Geneva County near Samson, planned to contact those who were registered for the remaining summer camps and stated in the post that refunds would be processed in the next two to three weeks.
The Bible camp has operated since 1961 as part of Children’s Bible Mission, according to its website. Camp Victory hosts groups throughout the year and its series of week-long summer camps for youth offer a variety of outdoor activities and Bible study classes.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, parents of campers had to fill out a COVID-19 screening questionnaire and each cabin of campers were to do activities together, maintaining social distancing between different cabin groups. Meals and chapel services were also staggered to limit crowding.
