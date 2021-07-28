Campbellton/Taylor roundabout open for traffic

A roundabout at the intersection of Taylor Road and Campbellton Highway is open in Dothan after four months of construction.

Houston County officials announced the project was completed Wednesday morning, around two months ahead of schedule, marking the end of the second roundabout construction in that immediate area in the last year.

The first roundabout was completed at the intersection of South Park and Taylor Road at the end of last year. There is also another roundabout on Campbellton Road in front of James Oates Park.

Barkley Kirkland, head of the Houston County Road and Bridge Department, previously told the Dothan Eagle that there have been many accidents at Campbellton Road/Taylor Road junction over the last several years, an issue that intensified as traffic increased with the rise in residential development.

When planning the project in 2018, traffic engineers cited evidence that roundabouts reduce occurrences of accidents at appropriate intersections, versus typical intersections.

The project cost over $700,000 with 10% paid by the Houston County Commission. The rest was paid by a grant from the Highway Safety Improvement Program.

