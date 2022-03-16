Canadian university leaders visit Dothan's Health Center South

Dr. Marnix Heersink, ophthalmologist and founder of Eye Center South, hosted Paul O’Byrne, dean of McMaster University, and David Farrar, president of McMaster University, to a campus tour of Health Center South in Dothan on Tuesday.

Health Center South includes Eye Center South, Surgery Center South and a state-of-art medical office tower.

O’Byrne and Farrar are visiting Alabama from Hamilton, Ontario. Following their Dothan visit they planned to travel to Birmingham to meet with Dr. Selwyn Vickers, CEO of UAB Health System, senior vice president of medicine, and dean of the UAB Heersink School of Medicine.

The trip kicks off the recent joint collaboration between the Canadian university and UAB to expand opportunities for research and physician residents of both universities. Heersink awarded gifts to both universities, creating the opportunity for such a collaboration – $95 million to UAB and $25 million ($32 million Canadian) to McMaster University.

During the trip to Dothan, Farrar and O’Byrne also met with local leaders from the city, county and chamber of commerce.