The guest speaker at the January meeting of the Dale County GOP was Greg Cook, a candidate for the Supreme Court.

Pam Carroll and Angelia Filmore were recognized as the 2020 Volunteers of the Year. Chairman Dave Madden presided at the meeting.

Shown (L-R) are Chairman Dave Madden; Pam Carroll, Publicity Chair; Attorney for the Alabama GOP, Greg Cook; Angelia Filmore, Treasurer; and Nicky Bull, Vice-Chairman.