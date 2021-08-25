Canned water donated to Geneva fire department

GENEVA – On a hot day, the volunteer firefighters with the Geneva Fire Department could easily drink a case of bottled water, especially during training or an actual emergency.

So the delivery of 92 cases of canned drinking water was a welcomed sight Wednesday when a large beer truck pulled up outside the volunteer fire station in downtown Geneva and more than 2,200 cans of water were unloaded.

Anheuser-Busch and Adams Beverages donated cases of canned drinking water from its brewery in Cartersville, Georgia. The brewery periodically pauses its beer production to can clean and safe drinking water that is then delivered to communities in times of need, such as following a natural disaster or during sweltering temperatures.

Volunteer firefighters put on layers of protective gear to fight fires regardless of the temperature outside. Staying hydrated is important, Geneva Fire Chief Ben Latimer said. The canned drinking water will come in handy for those occasions, he said.

“It will certainly go to a good cause,” Latimer said.

Since beginning the emergency drinking water program in 1988, Anheuser-Busch has donated more than 86 million cans of clean drinking water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises.