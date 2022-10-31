Capital campaign for Ashford library underway

ASHFORD – A former bank data center will one day house a library collection of books, space for programs, and technology resources for the community.

Not only will the new Ashford library be bigger but it will be more centrally located in town.

The Dothan-Houston County Library System is raising money through a capital campaign to renovate the building that was once a MidSouth Bank data center. The capital campaign began in late September with a goal of $1 million, and has raised more than $25,000 so far. The City of Ashford recently contributed $15,000 to the campaign, while the Dothan Area Chamber Foundation previously donated $5,000.

It could take about two years to raise the money and get the renovations started, said Chris Warren, the Dothan-Houston County Library System director.

When it is completed, the location next to Broadway Street will put the library in a more central and convenient location to downtown Ashford.

“It’s obviously more central to the downtown, and we’re looking at that as a quality of life and an economic development tool,” Warren said. “People like to live in communities that have amenities like good schools and parks and public libraries; so, having this updated facility in the downtown area we think will be a huge benefit to the City of Ashford. We look at it as people who come to the library for story time or to check out books are going to be the same people who then go get a cup of coffee or get lunch or get a haircut or go shopping at all the shops that you have here along Broadway.”

The current Ashford library branch is located on Sixth Avenue and is roughly 2,000 square feet. It’s a few blocks from Broadway Street, which is the main road running through downtown Ashford.

MidSouth Bank CEO Davis Malone donated the former data center to the Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority, which in turn donated the building to the library system. The future library branch sits between Broadway Street, Fifth Avenue and next to Church Street. It will provide 3,680 square feet.

“We are definitely outgrowing the facility that we currently have,” Warren said. “The new facility will be almost twice the size of the existing one so that gives us a lot more space for collections and programs and everything that we need to be doing to operate as a library.”

The building will have windows added, and a glass door entrance will be constructed on the east side of the building facing Fifth Avenue. The west side, or the back of the building, is next to Broadway Street.

Interior renovations will remove some walls and open the building up more. A 500-square-foot program area will be constructed with separate areas for adult and children collections. Warren said the current collection at the Ashford library will be moved and likely added to when the new branch is completed.

To donate online to the Ashford Library Capital Campaign, visit dhcls.org/ashford and select an amount to give. You can even make the donation in memory of someone. If you don’t want to donate online, but still want to give or learn more about the new library, email cwarren@dhcls.org or call 334-793-9767, ext. 208.

Warren said he hopes to give Ashford a library that is the same quality as the main branch in downtown Dothan and the Westgate branch.

“Yes, it’s a library; it’s a facility, but what is most important is what happens in the building and what happens outside,” Warren said. “We’ve really been making sure people understand how libraries support literacy and learning, how they improve quality of life, and how they encourage economic development. We think this can be a huge asset to the Ashford community, and we’re also hoping that maybe this can become a model for what rural public library service can look like.”