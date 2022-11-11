Car show, fall festival offers free fun for all ages

A day of free fun is approaching with a car show and fall festival hosted by Wiregrass 211.

“There’s a large focus on kids and providing things for the kids to do that are completely free,” said David Duke, executive director for Wiregrass 211.

The Wiregrass 211 Car Show and Kids Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Houston County Farm Center, which is located at the corner of Cottonwood Road and the Ross Clark Circle in Dothan.

Along with the car show, there will be first-responder vehicles, funnel cakes, inflatables, tractors, and at least one, possibly two, helicopters flying into the event and landing.

With free admission and free activities, families won’t have to spend any money at the festival unless they choose to purchase food from one of the food trucks expected to participate or want to buy a $1 raffle ticket for prizes that will be given away during the event, Duke said.

Those entering a car, truck, motorcycle or jeep in the car show will pay a $20 entry fee – which is a fundraiser for Wiregrass 211. Car show registration can be done in advance or from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. the morning of the event. Vehicles must be in place by 10 a.m. and awards will be announced at 1 p.m.

To register a vehicle for the car show, email tinakey81@yahoo.com for a registration form. For more information on the car show, call Gene Sims at 334-350-0876 or Tina Nowlin at 334-726-1802.

Duke said vehicle owners from outside the Wiregrass are among those who have registered so far, and there’s plenty of room for anyone else who wants to enter a vehicle.

The Salvation Army will be handing out free sack lunches while supplies last, and activities will include free games and free candy provided by the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. Local nonprofits will be handing out the candy as well as trinkets for kids and information on services they provide to families.

There will be several raffle items, including a Stihl yard blower, Duke said.

Attendees are encouraged – but not required – to bring new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots. Toys will be collected at the main entrance by the Wiregrass Marine Corps League.

“We’re ready for a big crowd,” Duke said. “It’s just a time for a lot of fun for the children, but not just the children – families. How many events can you go to that has something for the entire family to do and there is no admission to get in?”