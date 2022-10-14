Car show fundraiser for Wiregrass 211 back this year with a kids fall festival

Last year, a car show to raise money for Wiregrass 211 went so well that organizers have decided to do it again.

But bigger.

The Wiregrass 211 Car Show and Kids Fall Festival will be held Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of the Houston County Farm Center, located at corner of Cottonwood Road and the Ross Clark Circle in Dothan.

There will be games, candy, bounce houses, funnel cakes, tractors, large trucks, and first responder vehicles. The Salvation Army Canteen will be giving out free sack lunches of hot dogs, chips and a drink, and local nonprofit groups will be on hand to share information about services.

Admission and everything offered at the festival will be free.

“It will be a wonderful family event and there will be something there for the entire family,” Wiregrass 211 Executive Director David Duke said.

The car show is the actual fundraiser with entry at $20 per vehicle. The show will be judged with categories for cars, trucks, Jeeps, and motorcycles, said Gene Sims, the organizer for the car show.

“There will be trophies in each category,” Sims said. “There will be one overall, best of show.”

And there could be all sorts of vehicles – classic muscle cars to hot rods, pick-up trucks, new corvettes, and motorcycles. Last year, a “Beverly Hillbillies”-style truck entered the car show.

“Everybody’s customization is different,” Sims said.

Sims organized last year’s car show, which was held at Keel Distillery in Headland, to celebrate his birthday by giving a gift to a community organization rather than receiving birthday presents. As he asked around for a worthy nonprofit, people repeatedly mentioned Wiregrass 211, a nonprofit that connects residents with resources that can help them secure utility assistance, food, temporary shelter, and a range of other community services. All they have to do is dial 2-1-1 on their phone.

With a children’s festival added to this year’s mix, Sims said a larger site was needed.

Duke said he’s thankful that the nonprofit was put on Sims’ radar last year.

“Gene knows all about cars and car shows – I know nothing about it – and he has a wonderful heart and wanted to continue to do this event again this year and make the proceeds available to 211,” Duke said. “So, we put our heads together and came up with the car show and kids fall festival.”

Vehicle owners can pre-register by downloading a form from wiregrass211.com/carshow and emailing the completed form to tinakey81@yahoo.com. Or, owners can register that morning from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Vehicles must be in place by 10 a.m., and awards will be handed out at 1 p.m.

There will also be a raffle around the same time as car show awards. Attendees will be able to buy $1 tickets for specific items that will be given away during the drawing.

The event will also be used to gather toys for this year’s Toys for Tots campaign – although a toy donation is not required for entry. Attendees will be able to hand their new unwrapped gifts at the main entrance to the festival, so that those who want to donate but don’t necessarily want to attend the festival can easily drop off toys.

The free sack lunches and funnel cakes will be available as long as they last. Duke said he hopes there will be some food truck operators set up to sell food. There will be no charge for food trucks to set up. Operators will be asked to make a donation to Wiregrass 211 from their sales for the day, although there will be no set amount for such donations, Duke and Sims said.

For more information on the car show or if interested in setting up a food truck, send a text to Sims at 334-350-0876 or Tina Nowlin at 334-726-1802. To learn more about the Kids Fall Festival, call Duke at Wiregrass 211 at 334-836-1963.