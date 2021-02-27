Caregivers adjust to new challenges during pandemic isolation

Gip Kingry didn’t fully appreciate the Respite Care Ministry in Dothan until it closed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He’d take his wife, Judy, four days a week. When the respite program at First United Methodist Church closed so did the Kingrys’ church and everything else that kept the couple active.
“I enjoyed Respite Care but until it closed down I really didn’t appreciate like I should have,” Kingry said.
Kingry went for months without any help caring for Judy, a former school teacher who at 80 is still physically healthy but has been robbed by Alzheimer’s disease of her understanding of language.
“It was me 24/7 and it was a challenge,” he said. “But it was a loving challenge.”
He has help now and said he’s blessed considering the situations of other caregivers. Friends and family have been supportive, and he attends a weekly online Respite support group started during the pandemic.
“We learn from one another,” Kingry said. “We exchange tips or ideas from each other and give each other support.”
Katie Holland, the director of the Respite Care Ministry, said the past year has been challenging for both caregivers and their loved ones with dementia.
Before the pandemic, participants in the respite program had activities in their routine, structure that kept those with dementia active and socialized. The caregiver received a much needed break to recharge.
“That was taken from both the caregiver and their loved one,” Holland said.
The program has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Alabama. Holland said they hope to reopen by the end of April depending on public health concerns.
Support group meetings have been held on Zoom, which actually opened the door for caregivers from outside the immediate area to participate. The ministry has also provided regular catered meals for caregivers and their families, simply having the food delivered to their homes.
The challenges haven’t stopped with the primary caregiver.
Kay Jones, director of the Alzheimer’s Resource Center in Dothan, said the pandemic forced families and others to create new ways to help their loved ones. Children, neighbors or others helping with food and errands were afraid of taking germs into a caregiver’s home. Some stopped helping. Some turned to online ordering and delivery services or started leaving food on porches, waving through windows and doors.
“I feel like the isolation has increased the rate of decline both mentally and physically for both the caregiver and their loved one,” Jones said. “Lack of sleep, exhaustion, and loneliness are three words that I frequently heard from caregivers. Even though these are words I’ve heard many times before, they were said in a different tone of voice. Almost to the point of fear of worrying about how much longer their own health would endure.”
Trenda Tyler-Jones moved her mother, Shirley Todd, from the Terrace at Grove Park in Dothan to her home in Macon, Georgia, last July when the facility recommended placing Todd in its memory ward. But due to pandemic restrictions neither Tyler-Jones nor her brothers would have had direct access to their mother.
“I just couldn’t leave her there,” Tyler-Jones said. “My mom’s still very active; physically, she’s very healthy. And so I just knew that wasn’t going to be the right fit.”
Because Tyler-Jones still works, there were some adjustments that had to be made. They moved her mother’s furniture into a room so she’d have her own space. Paid caregivers come in so Tyler-Jones can work. They don’t go very many places unless it’s through a drive-thru or to the store.
“From my perspective not only is she more isolated, but I’m more isolated because we just can’t get out,” she said. “If I go somewhere, I’m thinking about two people now, not just me.”
Before the pandemic, Shirley Todd attended the Respite Care Ministry at First United Methodist Church in Dothan. She loved it, her daughter said. While they live in Macon, Tyler-Jones has participated in the online support group meetings hosted by Respite Care.
Friends send packages, cards and coloring books for Todd. At 77, Todd still does many of the daily things before she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease a few years ago – she has her morning coffee, washes the dishes (although she doesn’t use soap anymore), and makes her bed. There are days when Todd is alert and can stay on topic with conversations. But then there are days she doesn’t understand basic words or questions.
“I try to keep it light; I try to keep it positive,” Tyler-Jones said. “I try to celebrate the small things, and just find the bright stuff, the things that we can focus on the good things and not worry so much about – well, ‘It’s OK that you didn’t remember what the word ‘rain’ was; you knew that there was something that came and made it wet.’”
Tyler-Jones’ brothers help as they can, but the transition and acclimation for their mother going into new places or being around different people can be difficult. Her husband backs her up when her mother will allow it. She doesn’t get a lot of “me” time. But then, she said, it’s not about her at the moment.
“Sometimes when you get really frustrated, you just have to remind yourself that this is just a time,” she said. “This is just for a time, and it’s making a difference in this time. I kind of lean on that a little bit because I have to remind myself we’re doing it because we love, we do it because we care and that’s what it’s about. That’s what you do with your parents and your loved ones.”
Jones of the Alzheimer’s Resource Center has listened and tried to support caregivers, suggesting activities that won’t put them at risk for exposure to COVID-19. Simplified games or puzzles, chair exercises to help with mobility or putting up a feeder to watch birds each day are alternative activities, she said.
“Prior to the pandemic, these caregivers were enjoying going places, visiting with friends, going out to eat, and going to church,” Jones said. “Now, a year later, they are unable to do these things. A year ago they didn’t have any problems with mobility. Now one or both are using walkers.”
Those with internet access Jones has referred to Holland’s online support group.
And if someone knows a caregiver for someone with dementia, Jones said to reach out – give them a call, deliver food to their house or take them a milkshake. Even small gestures can make a caregiver feel loved.
“Reach out with a phone call so they know they’re not forgotten and they’re loved,” Jones said. “Love goes a long way.”
