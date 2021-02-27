Caregivers adjust to new challenges during pandemic isolation

“I try to keep it light; I try to keep it positive,” Tyler-Jones said. “I try to celebrate the small things, and just find the bright stuff, the things that we can focus on the good things and not worry so much about – well, ‘It’s OK that you didn’t remember what the word ‘rain’ was; you knew that there was something that came and made it wet.’”

Tyler-Jones’ brothers help as they can, but the transition and acclimation for their mother going into new places or being around different people can be difficult. Her husband backs her up when her mother will allow it. She doesn’t get a lot of “me” time. But then, she said, it’s not about her at the moment.

“Sometimes when you get really frustrated, you just have to remind yourself that this is just a time,” she said. “This is just for a time, and it’s making a difference in this time. I kind of lean on that a little bit because I have to remind myself we’re doing it because we love, we do it because we care and that’s what it’s about. That’s what you do with your parents and your loved ones.”