Carr named executive director of Southeast AlabamaWorks regional workforce council

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southeast AlabamaWorks, the local regional workforce council, announced Monday that Ann Marie Carr has been named executive director of the organization.

Carr brings 10-plus years of experience in workforce development solutions and employment relations to this position. She begins Oct. 1.

“We are thrilled to have Ann as our executive director. Her knowledge, commitment and experience in helping businesses and industries fill workforce development challenges is both wide and deep,” Dean Mitchell, Southeast AlabamaWorks interim chief operating officer, said. “She has helped businesses all across southeast Alabama with recruiting, retraining and retaining their workforce. She has also created individualized programs to meet industry needs through apprenticeships, work-based learning and cooperative training opportunities. We are confident she will lead Southeast AlabamaWorks to greater heights. Welcome aboard, Ann.”

Carr’s professional experience includes serving as Wallace Community College’s business and industry coordinator, Southeast Alabama Work’s workforce development programs manager, several positions at Troy University Dothan, Enterprise Career Centers and additional experience at several local businesses.