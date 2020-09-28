Carr named executive director of Southeast AlabamaWorks regional workforce council

Southeast AlabamaWorks, the local regional workforce council, announced Monday that Ann Marie Carr has been named executive director of the organization.
Carr brings 10-plus years of experience in workforce development solutions and employment relations to this position. She begins Oct. 1.
“We are thrilled to have Ann as our executive director. Her knowledge, commitment and experience in helping businesses and industries fill workforce development challenges is both wide and deep,” Dean Mitchell, Southeast AlabamaWorks interim chief operating officer, said. “She has helped businesses all across southeast Alabama with recruiting, retraining and retaining their workforce. She has also created individualized programs to meet industry needs through apprenticeships, work-based learning and cooperative training opportunities. We are confident she will lead Southeast AlabamaWorks to greater heights. Welcome aboard, Ann.”
Carr’s professional experience includes serving as Wallace Community College’s business and industry coordinator, Southeast Alabama Work’s workforce development programs manager, several positions at Troy University Dothan, Enterprise Career Centers and additional experience at several local businesses.
Carr is a graduate of the University of Alabama, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in special education and teaching. She was a Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce ambassador, has completed AIDT Leadership Skills Training Level 1 and 2, and currently serves as the Wiregrass Human Resource Manager Association Workforce Development Board co-chair.
Carr can be reached at acarr@southeastalabamaworks.com or at (334) 792-5138.
Southeast AlabamaWorks is the regional workforce council for Barbour, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties. Its mission is to engage business and industry, identify workforce challenges and deliver results.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.