Carver named as Legislative School Performance Recognition Program School

Carver School for Mathematics, Science, and Technology was recently named as 2021 Legislative School Performance Recognition Program School by the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE). The Legislative School Performance Recognition Program is created within the state Department of Education to reward public schools that demonstrate high performance by being ranked in the top 25 percent of public schools or demonstrate exemplary progress by improving the overall annual ranking of the school by at least one letter grade.

“We applaud the work of our staff and students at Carver who strived to receive this remarkable commendation by the state Department of Education,” said Dr. Dennis Coe, Dothan City Schools Acting Superintendent. “This achievement is a testament to the commitment we show to our students in preparing them to be the very best they can be.”

Carver, along with 49 additional schools from across the state of Alabama, will receive a Legislative financial award.

