Cases slowing but Wiregrass still in the red for COVID risk

While still labeled with an overall high transmission risk, Alabama has seen a drop in the rate of new COVID-19 cases and the percentage of positive tests.
Alabama’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows that most of the state is still in the red – the color indicating a high overall level of community transmission – but there are now 14 counties that have been lowered to a substantial risk and four counties lowered to moderate transmission risk.
Counties are assigned overall transmission levels – low, moderate, substantial, or high – based on two indicators for the previous seven days: new cases per 100,000 persons and the percent of positive tests. When the two indicators don’t agree (one is high and one is moderate, for example), a county is assigned the higher transmission level.
While all Wiregrass counties were still considered high risk as of Monday, four local counties had split indicators.
Houston County had a high risk based on its 11.4% positivity rate in test results but a substantial risk based on new cases per 100,000 persons. Barbour and Coffee counties were also considered high risk based on the percent of positive tests – 10.4% and 12.7% respectively. However, Barbour County had a moderate risk based on the seven-day rate of new cases while Coffee County was assigned a substantial risk based on cases.
Dale County was listed as high risk on Monday based on its rate of new cases but had a percentage of positivity of 8.8%, which is considered a substantial risk.
All other Wiregrass counties were high risk based on both indicators being in the high range.
Overall, the reported daily cases and the seven-day moving average of cases are slowing down as the latest surge – attributed to the omicron variant – runs its course through the state.
Hospitalizations around the state were down with 1,109 patients on Monday among the 98 hospitals reporting to the state. Hospitalizations in this latest surge peaked on Jan. 25 at 2,961 patients.
The highest percentage of COVID-19 cases in the past four weeks have been in people ages 25 to 49 followed by people ages 50 to 64, according to the state dashboard.
There have now been 350,584 cases reported in Alabama for 2022 and nearly 1.3 million cases total since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state has reported 17,933 deaths due to the virus. But the state came in on top for the having the lowest number of new deaths.
Wiregrass counties have reported 83,009 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic’s start with 19,565 reported so far this year. Local counties have reported 103 deaths so far in 2022 and 1,545 deaths in all.
Across the state, there are now 2.3 million people who are fully vaccinated and 2.84 million who have received one or more doses of vaccine. The state has also administered 748,146 additional doses, which accounts for booster shots as well as a third full dose for those considered immune-compromised.
More than 51.5% of Houston County’s residents have received at least one dose while 43.2% are fully vaccinated. In Henry County, nearly 53.5% of residents have received at least one dose and nearly 45% are fully vaccinated. For Barbour County, nearly 55.5% have received one dose and nearly 46% are fully vaccinated.
About 47.1% of Coffee County’s population has received at least one dose and 38.7% have been fully vaccinated. In Dale County, nearly 44.2% have received one dose while 36.7% are fully vaccinated. And in Geneva County, 42.8% of people have received at least one dose with 36.3% fully vaccinated.
School systems around the state reported 1,972 cases for the week ending Feb. 17. The number was down from 4,700 cases reported the previous week.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.