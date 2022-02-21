Cases slowing but Wiregrass still in the red for COVID risk

Dale County was listed as high risk on Monday based on its rate of new cases but had a percentage of positivity of 8.8%, which is considered a substantial risk.

All other Wiregrass counties were high risk based on both indicators being in the high range.

Overall, the reported daily cases and the seven-day moving average of cases are slowing down as the latest surge – attributed to the omicron variant – runs its course through the state.

Hospitalizations around the state were down with 1,109 patients on Monday among the 98 hospitals reporting to the state. Hospitalizations in this latest surge peaked on Jan. 25 at 2,961 patients.

The highest percentage of COVID-19 cases in the past four weeks have been in people ages 25 to 49 followed by people ages 50 to 64, according to the state dashboard.

There have now been 350,584 cases reported in Alabama for 2022 and nearly 1.3 million cases total since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state has reported 17,933 deaths due to the virus. But the state came in on top for the having the lowest number of new deaths.