 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Category 4 Hurricane Delta could pose risk to Wiregrass
0 comments

Category 4 Hurricane Delta could pose risk to Wiregrass

{{featured_button_text}}
Hurricane Delta now Category 2, roars at Mexico's Yucatan

This Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, satellite image released by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) shows Tropical Storm Gamma, left, which soaked part of Mexico over the weekend and a strengthening Hurricane Delta, lower right, on a course to pass by the Cayman Islands early Tuesday.

 HOGP

As Delta progressed to a major Category 4 hurricane Tuesday, local emergency management officials are keeping an eye on the storm’s path as it approaches the Gulf Coast.

Right now, the eye of the storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Mississippi in the early hours Saturday, but its exact path is still unknown. It’s on-course to hammer southeastern Mexico after rapidly strengthening from a tropical storm to a Category 4 hurricane in less than 24 hours.

“It’s still too early to know the magnitude of impacts for our area, so we will continue to keep you updated this week,” Coffee County Emergency Management Deputy Director Grant Lyons said in an email.

Around midday Tuesday, 130 mph winds were detected, but wind shear and cooler waters near the coast are expected to temper the maximum intensity of the storm as it makes landfall.

Right now, officials anticipate rainfall amounts of 3-5 inches or higher amounts in some locations in the Wiregrass, and a 5-10% chance of receiving tropical storm force winds beginning Friday evening.

If the track moves further east, southeast Alabama could be more impacted by heavy rainfall and storm force winds, and there is still potential for the storm track to move further west, resulting in less impacts locally.

On Tuesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency and later supplemented it with a mandatory evacuation for visitors and tourists in the Alabama Gulf Coast.

This is for their safety and well-being, as well as for the safety and well-being of locals who are working to prepare their communities in the event Hurricane Delta tracks more easterly.

“Unless you are a local resident with a hurricane pass or have a pass or decal that has been issued to contractors, property management, or other businesses working in response to Hurricane Sally, this mandatory evacuation notice should help us prepare for the worst, even as we hope for the best,” she said in a statement.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert