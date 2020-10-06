Category 4 Hurricane Delta could pose risk to Wiregrass

As Delta progressed to a major Category 4 hurricane Tuesday, local emergency management officials are keeping an eye on the storm’s path as it approaches the Gulf Coast.

Right now, the eye of the storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Mississippi in the early hours Saturday, but its exact path is still unknown. It’s on-course to hammer southeastern Mexico after rapidly strengthening from a tropical storm to a Category 4 hurricane in less than 24 hours.

“It’s still too early to know the magnitude of impacts for our area, so we will continue to keep you updated this week,” Coffee County Emergency Management Deputy Director Grant Lyons said in an email.

Around midday Tuesday, 130 mph winds were detected, but wind shear and cooler waters near the coast are expected to temper the maximum intensity of the storm as it makes landfall.

Right now, officials anticipate rainfall amounts of 3-5 inches or higher amounts in some locations in the Wiregrass, and a 5-10% chance of receiving tropical storm force winds beginning Friday evening.

If the track moves further east, southeast Alabama could be more impacted by heavy rainfall and storm force winds, and there is still potential for the storm track to move further west, resulting in less impacts locally.