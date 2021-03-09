Caution urged with outdoor burning

With no significant precipitation in the weather forecast for the remainder of the week, the Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) is advising people to use extreme caution with all debris burning and outdoor fires.

With lower relative humidity and March winds, fires can quickly spread out of control, not only endangering homes and property, but also threatening lives, as well as resulting in damage to Alabama’s forests.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both number and size of wildfire occurrences have already increased. As of Monday, AFC wildland firefighters were battling 24 wildfires across the state, according to a news release. Over the last three days, 70 wildfires have burned more than 2,360 acres of forestland in Alabama. This includes a 560-acre wildfire in St. Clair County, two 400-acre fires in Cherokee and Cullman counties, and one for 200 acres in Escambia County. Most of these fires escaped from permitted prescribed burns.

“Extra care is required with any fire when relative humidity values fall under 25 percent and wind speeds exceed 15 mph or higher,” said State Forester Rick Oates. “Although no burn restrictions have been issued, the Forestry Commission encourages everyone to be very cautious until conditions improve.”