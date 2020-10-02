CBS will air story about 2013 Midland City kidnapping called ‘Saving Ethan’

CBS News will air an episode called “Saving Ethan,” sharing the FBI’s story of saving a boy after being kidnapped and held in a Midland City bunker in 2013.

The story is the “The FBI Declassified” series premiere and will air on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

The episode will offer “unprecedented insight in the tactics investigators used to rescue a young boy kidnapped in rural Alabama,” according to CBS News.

On Jan. 29, 2013, Jimmy Lee Dykes jumped on a packed school bus in Midland City. Dykes shot and killed the driver and kidnapped little Ethan Gilman. Dykes took the child to a heavily fortified underground bunker he had spent months constructing. The FBI says his mission was to take hostages to use as pawns in an attempt to share his anti-government grievances with the world.

Agents and analysts reveal the thinking, teamwork, technology, techniques and pure gut instinct that goes into solving a critical case.

"When the entire FBI machine spins up on one case acting in concert, it takes your breath away," says FBI profiler Molly Amman. "There was no mountain that the FBI would not have moved to save Ethan."

