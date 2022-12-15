CCMGA installs officers for 2023-2025

The Coffee County Master Gardener's Association met for its annual Christmas party at the home of Vanessa and Brad Allen.

Brad had prepared pulled pork and a five-gallon cauldron of camp stew and members attending brought side dishes.

Some attendees brought a gift for the "Dirty Santa Exchange." A new twist was added to the gift exchange this year, CCMGA President Ed Speigner brought a "white elephant" gift and the person who ended up with it will have to bring it as their gift next near. Brenda Evans ended up with the white elephant.

Installation of officers was performed by Jacque Hawkins who reminded them of their responsibilities and declared them duly installed as officers for CCMGA for January 2023 through December 2024.

If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardener, contact Coffee County Extension Office, 334-894-5596, and get your name on the list for the next Master Gardener Intern Training.

New CCMGA officers in photo from left Installing Officer Jacque Hawkins, President-Elect Maggie Sickler, Treasurer Janine Coles, and President Rodney Penuel. Not shown is secretary Anne Edwards.