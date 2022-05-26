CCMGA practices air layering technique

Jacque Hawkins (far left), President-Elect of the Coffee County Master Gardener Association, recently attended the 2022 Alabama Master Gardener Association Annual Conference and Business Meeting held at the Embassy Suites, Montgomery.
One of the workshops given by Master Gardener's Rhona Watson and Jane Mobley was on "How to Air Layer Camellias." Hawkins spoke on the techniques they used for air layering and Ed Speigner (fifth from left), President of CCMGA, assisted members in hands-on of stripping a horizontal branch and then demonstrated how to use root hormone, how to wrap the moss around the stripped limb, and how to wrap the moss to ensure air layering occurs.
Air layering is a method of propagation, which results in the clone of a plant. Plants that are hard to propagate by seed starting or taking cuttings may be successfully propagated by air layering, which gives you a much larger plant.
Shown in photo (from left) are Hawkins; Dawn Stirling-Smith; Vanessa Allen; Janine Coles, Speigner; Wanda Maddox; Jim Coles, Maggie Sickler; Georgia Fleming; and Coffee County Regional Extension Agent Megan Jones.