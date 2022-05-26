CCMGA practices air layering technique

One of the workshops given by Master Gardener's Rhona Watson and Jane Mobley was on "How to Air Layer Camellias." Hawkins spoke on the techniques they used for air layering and Ed Speigner (fifth from left), President of CCMGA, assisted members in hands-on of stripping a horizontal branch and then demonstrated how to use root hormone, how to wrap the moss around the stripped limb, and how to wrap the moss to ensure air layering occurs.