CDC tool uses hospital capacity to make COVID recommendations

The CDC emphasizes staying up to date with vaccinations and testing when symptoms are present – precautions recommended at all community risk levels.

“They’re making a point, of course, that we want more people immunized and to stay up to date on immunizations, but at the same time, if you’re not immunized or up to date, here’s some info you can use to make good decisions for your family, for yourself,” Kirkland said.

You can check a county’s community level at cdc.gov. The CDC will update community levels weekly.

Even with weekly updates by the CDC, there could still be a lag at times in the information used to determine the community levels. The CDC released its first community level data on Feb. 25 with most of the Wiregrass in the high level despite already dropping positivity rates and hospitalizations. A Thursday update, however, puts all Wiregrass counties at the medium level.

“I think that metric is going to be a little bit higher from time to time,” Kirkland said. “At least if you see the positivity rates going down… then I would expect over the next five to seven days if I go back and look at the metric with hospital data, you’ll probably start to see some change in the hospital data, too.”