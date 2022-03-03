CDC tool uses hospital capacity to make COVID recommendations

Alabama’s surveillance dashboard paints an improving picture from the latest surge of COVID-19. Hospitalizations are down. The positivity rate in testing has dropped. The daily and seven-day averages of new cases have been on the decline.
As the pandemic’s two-year mark approaches, a new tool from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shifts the CDC’s focus to hospital capacity to help communities prepare for future waves of the virus.
The CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level online tool uses the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions, and hospital beds being used by COVID patients to determine whether a community level is low, medium, or high.
Basically, when a community has a low level of risk, people can forego masks. When the level reaches high, however, masks are recommended in all indoor public settings, including schools.
Corey Kirkland, administrator for the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Southeastern District, said he sees the community level tool as a way to protect people and a community’s healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed. Using data for the past seven days, Kirkland said the tool will give a better picture of a county’s current situation.
“I think that’s what this is meant to do is help you understand what’s going on right now in your community,” he said.
The CDC emphasizes staying up to date with vaccinations and testing when symptoms are present – precautions recommended at all community risk levels.
“They’re making a point, of course, that we want more people immunized and to stay up to date on immunizations, but at the same time, if you’re not immunized or up to date, here’s some info you can use to make good decisions for your family, for yourself,” Kirkland said.
You can check a county’s community level at cdc.gov. The CDC will update community levels weekly.
Even with weekly updates by the CDC, there could still be a lag at times in the information used to determine the community levels. The CDC released its first community level data on Feb. 25 with most of the Wiregrass in the high level despite already dropping positivity rates and hospitalizations. A Thursday update, however, puts all Wiregrass counties at the medium level.
“I think that metric is going to be a little bit higher from time to time,” Kirkland said. “At least if you see the positivity rates going down… then I would expect over the next five to seven days if I go back and look at the metric with hospital data, you’ll probably start to see some change in the hospital data, too.”
Alabama’s hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were at 561 earlier this week, a dramatic shift compared to a month ago when hospitalizations were around 2,500.
Southeast Health in Dothan had 27 COVID patients and Flowers Hospital was down to 13 at point this week. Southeast Health recently announced it was lifting some of its COVID precautions for hospital visitations. Flowers Hospital allows one visitor for non-COVID patients, but is monitoring cases so it can evaluate its COVID visitation polices, according to hospital spokesperson.
The Alabama Department of Public Health plans incorporate the CDC’s community level metric on its data and surveillance dashboard as soon as possible. The ADPH also plans to scale back updates to the dashboard to Monday through Friday rather than daily.
According to ADPH, the COVID-19 community levels do not change the guidance for healthcare settings, such as hospitals and nursing homes.
More than 200 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated now and millions more have received boosters or have had previous illness – there have been nearly 79 million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. Those numbers mean there is more immunity among the population and the risk of severe illness is lower, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a Feb. 25 telebriefing.
But there have more than 950,000 deaths in the U.S., a reminder that there are still people who are at risk and vulnerable to the virus.
Under the COVID community level tool, low level means the impact on local hospitals is considered limited and masking is not recommended. At the medium level – when more people are experiencing severe illness and hospital admissions are going up – those at high risk for severe illness are advised to talk to their doctor about whether they should wear a mask.
When communities enter the high level, however, the CDC recommends people wear masks indoors in public spaces, including in schools. This is the point, according to the CDC, when there are a high number of people with severe illness and there is a potential for the virus to strain local hospitals.
Kirkland said while people may be overwhelmed by information, it’s important to pay attention to the different sources. An increase in case numbers, higher positivity rates and climbing hospital admissions can signal the beginning of a new wave in a community.
The community levels, he said, allows local officials to decide what precautions may work best in their county. For example, Kirkland said, a county that moves from low to medium may want to take extra measures for places frequented by high risk populations, such as senior centers.
“It just hopefully gives the community a little bit better tool to gauge what kind of mitigation they need to engage in,” Kirkland said.
