CDC: Wiregrass counties seeing high community levels of COVID-19

COVID-19 is still around.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows most of the Wiregrass as having high community levels of COVID-19 based on new cases over the past seven days plus new hospital admissions and the percentage of staffed patient beds that are occupied locally.

Houston, Henry, Coffee, Geneva, Dale, Barbour and Covington counties in Southeast Alabama are all considered to have high community levels of the virus. Pike County is listed as having a medium community level based on CDC’s community level tracker.

Recommendations for counties with high community levels include wearing a well-fitting mask indoors when in public places regardless of vaccination status. Those who are immunocompromised or otherwise at high risk for severe disease should also avoid non-essential indoor activities in public.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), hospitalizations across the state have been climbing back up since early May.

The state’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows that as of Friday, there are 465 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alabama. Hospitalizations reached 2,961 back in January during the most recent surge and fell below 100 in late March and remained at those lower levels through most of April.

Southeast Health in Dothan listed 26 patients with COVID-19 as of Friday.

Alabama currently has a moving 7-day positivity rate of 24.6% – which is the rate of positive test results among the total tests reported to the state. Results of at-home test kits, which are more available now, are not included in that rate.

Since the pandemic reached Alabama in March 2020, there have been nearly 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 in the state and 19,759 deaths. So far in 2022, Alabama has reported 432,767 new cases and 3,012 deaths.

Currently, less than 2.4 million Alabama residents are fully vaccinated. Another 896,771 doses of vaccine have been administered as booster shots or additional full doses. Vaccination rates among Wiregrass counties range from 37% to nearly 48%.

There have been 89,554 cases and 1,685 deaths reported from Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike counties since the start of the pandemic in 2020. For 2022, there have been 24,390 cases and 239 deaths reported so far from the same counties.

Houston County, which currently has a positivity rate of 30.4%, has reported more than 8,000 cases in 2022 followed by Coffee County, which has reported 4,243 cases this year. Covington, Dale and Pike counties have each reported fewer than 2,400 cases in 2022 while Barbour, Geneva and Henry counties have each seen fewer than 2,000 cases this year.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

