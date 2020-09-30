Census deadline extended to Oct. 5

Alabama residents have until Oct. 5 to respond to the 2020 census.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) — in alignment with Alabama Counts! — announced that the Census Bureau informed the state that it plans to extend 2020 Census until Oct. 5 nationwide.
“This extension will give Census Bureau field workers more time to follow up with Alabama households that have not yet responded to the census. Alabamians may also continue self responding to the census as well,” ADECA director and Alabama Counts! chairman Kenneth Boswell said in a press release. “As the percentage of households that have been counted continues to trek upward, we hope to see additional increases in responses throughout the upcoming week.”
The census can be completed online at www.my2020census.gov, by phone toll-free 844-330-2020, by returning the mailed paper form or by giving a household’s information to a socially distanced door-to-door census taker. Any information given in the 2020 Census is protected by federal law.
Census results determines community funding and representation in Congress. Officials are hopeful the additional time it will make a difference in Alabama's count.
To encourage participation in counties with low responses, ADECA and Alabama Counts! sponsored the 2020 Alabama Census Bowl competition that wrapped up Sept. 30. Counties competed in a bracket-style competition for money to go to public school systems with winners and finalists determined based on self-response rates each week during the contest. Barbour, Henry and Pike counties were among the local counties participating.
Among eight winning counties out of an original 32 county participants, Macon County was named overall state champion and will receive $65,000 to put towards use in its public-school system.
Other winners and money awarded include: Sumter County, $45,000 as West Bracket winner; Choctaw County and Tallapoosa County, $30,000 each as Final Four runners-up; Washington, Baldwin, Pike and Randolph counties, $20,000 each as Elite Eight runners-up.
ADECA will administer the grants to the county commissions which will distribute the funds proportionally among K-12 public school systems in their county based on the number of students in the system. The school systems must use the funds for programs or projects that directly benefit students.
For more information on the 2020 Census in Alabama, visit https://alabama2020census.com.
