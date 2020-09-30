Census deadline extended to Oct. 5

Alabama residents have until Oct. 5 to respond to the 2020 census.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) — in alignment with Alabama Counts! — announced that the Census Bureau informed the state that it plans to extend 2020 Census until Oct. 5 nationwide.

“This extension will give Census Bureau field workers more time to follow up with Alabama households that have not yet responded to the census. Alabamians may also continue self responding to the census as well,” ADECA director and Alabama Counts! chairman Kenneth Boswell said in a press release. “As the percentage of households that have been counted continues to trek upward, we hope to see additional increases in responses throughout the upcoming week.”

The census can be completed online at www.my2020census.gov, by phone toll-free 844-330-2020, by returning the mailed paper form or by giving a household’s information to a socially distanced door-to-door census taker. Any information given in the 2020 Census is protected by federal law.

Census results determines community funding and representation in Congress. Officials are hopeful the additional time it will make a difference in Alabama's count.