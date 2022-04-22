Center for Digestive Health opens in Southeast Health Medical Park

Digestive Health Specialists cut the ribbon and held an open house at its new physician clinic and outpatient surgery center Thursday, becoming the first development in Southeast Health’s Medical Park.

The Center for Digestive Health, an outpatient endoscopy center, is a joint venture between Digestive Health Specialists and Southeast Health. It is located at 301 Medical Park Boulevard, adjacent to the new Digestive Health Specialists physician clinic.

Andy Franklin, administrator of Digestive Health Specialists, said patients will now have access to the largest and most comprehensive gastroenterology center in the Tri-States. Both Southeast Health and Digestive Health Specialists treat patients from southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.

“This partnership and new facilities will ensure our patients receive the latest technology in an easily accessed location,” Franklin said.

“The opening of the Center for Digestive Health provides residents with safe and efficient care in a convenient location,” said Southeast Health CEO Rick Sutton. “We are excited to welcome them to this new development and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

The Medical Park is located on 39 acres behind the eastside Winn Dixie on the Ross Clark Circle across from Southeast Health Medical Center. It can be accessed from the Ross Clark Circle or East Main Street (U.S. 84 East).

In addition to the Medical Park, Digestive Health Specialists has a second office in Dothan, as well as clinics in Enterprise, Ozark and Mobile. The five clinics are supported by 16 board certified gastroenterologist and 19 Advanced Practice Providers.

For more information about Digestive Health Specialists, visit www.digestivepros.com and for additional information about Southeast Health, go to www.southeasthealth.org.