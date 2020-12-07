 Skip to main content
Chairman Schmitz: Dothan school board to begin superintendent search soon
Chairman Schmitz: Dothan school board to begin superintendent search soon

Dothan City School Superintendent Phyllis Edwards resigns

Dothan School Board Chairman Mike Schmitz talks to the media as newly-appointed interim Dothan City School Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe looks on following the board's decision to accept the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards on Sept. 14.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

After major restructuring changes were approved last week, Dothan City Schools Board of Education will turn toward the search for a new superintendent.

Board Chairman Mike Schmitz said he hopes to have a work session with the Alabama Association of School Boards in the next month to review the correct process for hiring a superintendent with board members.

“At this point, we haven’t made any decisions and haven’t really addressed it because we were making decisions about the 9th grade academy, Carver, virtual school, and naming the schools,” Schmitz told the Eagle on Monday.

Although several longtime board members are familiar with the process, Schmitz said he believes it is important to revisit each step of the process and go through the legal aspects again.

A vacancy in the position of city superintendent is supposed to be filled within 180 days after such a vacancy occurs, according to state law, and the Dothan school board is nearly halfway to that deadline. Dr. Phyllis Edwards resigned as superintendent in mid-September. 

The last time the board had a vacancy to fill was because of a sudden resignation from then-Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter, who left to fulfill the superintendent position at Pike Road Schools.

The AASB granted an extension to fill the position due to local elections that would change the school district’s key leadership. Holidays also contributed to the delay.

Chief Operating Officer Dennis Coe is currently filling the void as acting superintendent and he has previously told the Eagle that he would be interesting in taking the position full-time.

Irrespective of whom the school board ultimately chooses, the position must be publicly advertised for at least two weeks. Candidates must be evaluated and interviewed and offered the position with a majority vote from the school board – all details that will be reviewed at a future work session, which has yet to be scheduled.

Brief Leadership Timeline

  • Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter resigns effective June 1, 2017 to fill the superintendent position at Pike Road Schools, where he is still employed today.
  • After a new school board narrows down the field of candidates, it offers the job to Dr. Phyllis Edwards on Dec. 18, 2017 in a 5-2 vote with board members Franklin Jones and Brenda Guilford casting dissenting votes.
  • On Jan. 16, 2018, the school board approves Edwards’ contract and she starts working.
  • Superintendent Edwards resigns effective Sept. 14, 2020, shortly after the school year begins and moves to a house she owns in Palm Coast, Florida
  • Chief Operating Officer Dr. Dennis Coe takes the helm of Dothan City Schools effective Sept. 15, 2020 as acting superintendent.
