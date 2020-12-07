Chairman Schmitz: Dothan school board to begin superintendent search soon

After major restructuring changes were approved last week, Dothan City Schools Board of Education will turn toward the search for a new superintendent.
Board Chairman Mike Schmitz said he hopes to have a work session with the Alabama Association of School Boards in the next month to review the correct process for hiring a superintendent with board members.
“At this point, we haven’t made any decisions and haven’t really addressed it because we were making decisions about the 9th grade academy, Carver, virtual school, and naming the schools,” Schmitz told the Eagle on Monday.
Although several longtime board members are familiar with the process, Schmitz said he believes it is important to revisit each step of the process and go through the legal aspects again.
A vacancy in the position of city superintendent is supposed to be filled within 180 days after such a vacancy occurs, according to state law, and the Dothan school board is nearly halfway to that deadline. Dr. Phyllis Edwards resigned as superintendent in mid-September.
The last time the board had a vacancy to fill was because of a sudden resignation from then-Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter, who left to fulfill the superintendent position at Pike Road Schools.
The AASB granted an extension to fill the position due to local elections that would change the school district’s key leadership. Holidays also contributed to the delay.
Chief Operating Officer Dennis Coe is currently filling the void as acting superintendent and he has previously told the Eagle that he would be interesting in taking the position full-time.
Irrespective of whom the school board ultimately chooses, the position must be publicly advertised for at least two weeks. Candidates must be evaluated and interviewed and offered the position with a majority vote from the school board – all details that will be reviewed at a future work session, which has yet to be scheduled.
