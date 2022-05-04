Chamber announces finalists for Small Business Person of the Year

Three local business owners are finalists for the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Small Business Person of the Year award.

The chamber announced the finalists as: Anita Dawkins, Community 1st Real Estate; Katie Eubanks, Barberitos – A Southwestern Grille & Cantina and Cheeburger Cheeburger; and Josh Steltenpohl, Marketing Services LLC.

The Dothan chamber has been presenting the Small Business Person of the Year award since 1987. Agnes Simpson of WOOF Radio was the Chamber’s first Small Business Person of the Year award recipient.

Each year in May, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce honors its small business members with a week of activities, which includes its Small Business Person of the Year Award luncheon where the Chamber makes the announcement of the award winner. The 2022 celebrations will take place this year the week of May 9-13.

“We have a great week planned where our members can get together, have some fun and create new business connections and partnerships. We have several exciting events planned for this year including a Kick-Off Ribbon Cutting Spectacular starting at the Chamber office, an Entrepreneur Pop-Up Workshop being presented by Auburn University, a Women’s Night Out at The Untrained Edit, and a Small Business Roundtable and Coffee Spotlight,” said Hayden Camp, director of membership.

The Kick-Off Ribbon Cutting Spectacular will be Monday at 9 a.m. in the chamber lobby, and the Small Business Person of the Year Award luncheon will be Tuesday at noon at Windmill Station with University of South Alabama President Jo Bonner speaking. Other event dates include: Surprise Patrol Visits to various member businesses from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11; the entrepreneur workshop on Thursday, May 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the chamber; Women's Night Out, 5:30-7:30 p.m., on May 12 at The Untrained Edit; and the Small Business Roundtable, 7:30-9 a.m., on Friday, May 13, at the chamber.

The Small Business Person of the Year recognition is awarded annually to an individual owner of a local small business that has one to 25 employees. The candidate must show growth or sustainability of their business, have strong employee relations, show commitment to social responsibility and exemplify strong community involvement. Although the candidates will be judged in all of these areas, they do not have to excel in every area to win, according to the chamber's news release.

For more information about all the activities planned for the week, visit the Dothan Area Chamber’s Facebook page or its website calendar at www.dothan.com.