Chamber celebrates Wiregrass legislative delegation

Wiregrass area lawmakers received warm appreciation Thursday for accomplishments benefitting the area as the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2022 Alabama Legislature Business and Community Celebration.

State senators Billy Beasley and Donnie Chesteen, and state House members Steve Clouse, Paul Lee, Dexter Grimsley, and Jeff Sorrells were recognized for their work in enacting pro-business and securing dollars for local community projects.

“Our local Wiregrass legislative delegation serves our area with distinction and commitment” said Brad Kimbro, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors. “This past legislative session was historic in terms of pro-business measures passed and support for critical projects to help our area continue to move forward. We very much appreciate our legislators’ commitment to working for a better Southeast Alabama, and thank them for all their support.”

Among the measures and local projects celebrated included:

-- $5.3 million for a new Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Laboratory;

-- $60,000,000 for Ross Clark Circle improvements;

-- $3, 490,000 for new UAB Dothan Dental Campus;

-- $6,000,000 for SpectraCare Mental Health Crisis Center;

-- $5,874,000 for transportation improvements in Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties;

-- $55,000,000 for State Highway 52 improvements;

-- Constitutional amendment vote to streamline the economic development process to recruit and retain businesses to our area;

-- Extended sunset for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul sales tax exemption to support Commercial Jet;

-- Unemployment tax decrease of 29 percent for employers;

-- Business personal property tax reduction and increase of threshold for submitting monthly sales tax payments;

-- Reduce the annual minimum business privilege tax helping 230,000 small businesses;

-- Requiring unemployment claimants to search for work three times weekly increasing from current level of one time a week; and

--Business delivery license change to a single taxing jurisdiction instead of multiple ones.