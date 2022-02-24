Chamber requests county do site work for spec building

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce is moving closer to its goal to construct a speculative building at the Sam Houston Industrial Park located off Columbia Highway.
During Thursday’s administrative meeting of the Houston County Commission, a representative of the chamber spoke on a request for the county to do the initial site work for the building. The commission will vote on the request during its regular meeting at 10 a.m. Monday.
A large spec building of about 100,000 square feet was set as a goal by the chamber for this year as was identifying large land tracts for future industrial development. The purpose of a spec building is to attract new industry to an area by having a move-in ready building for a company to consider.
“As we were taking inventory of our available buildings here in Dothan and in the Houston County area, right now the only available building that we have is about a 45,000-square-foot building that is currently located on Sixth Avenue,” Chamber Director of Retail and Redevelopment Colton Cureton said. “We have seen a lot of industrial activity that requires buildings that are much larger. Specifically, our market has seen a lot that require a 100,000 to 200,000 square foot building.”
In trying to meet those needs, the chamber has submitted proposed plans to the state, Cureton said.
The work Houston County crews are currently doing at the Sam Houston Industrial Park for a FedEx Ground Facility made the industrial park a logical choice for a spec building, Cureton said. The chamber wants to construct the spec building on what is known as Lot 3, a 40-acre site on Austin Court within the industrial park.
Cureton said only about 20 acres of the proposed site will be usable for a spec building due to the wet nature of the property. The site will allow for a 100,000 square foot building and leave room for a 100,000 square foot expansion if needed.
“We appreciate the opportunity to come and share these exciting plans for our community and hopefully meeting the need and filling this gap for available buildings that we have in our market but also across the state,” Cureton said.
Also Monday, the county commission’s agenda will include the following for consideration:
- Appointments to the Houston County Health Care Authority. After months of waiting to make his appointment, District 3 Commissioner Ricky Herring may finally make his appointments to the authority that governs Southeast Health in Dothan.
A dispute over the appointment process goes back to October when Herring’s first choice for an appointment – former Enterprise city clerk Steve Hicks – was not included among a list of three nominees for him to consider. Instead, the authority asked for incumbent board member Lance Shepard to be reappointed. Herring refused to make an appointment and questioned the fairness of the process.
The recent resignation of authority board member Taylor Knight, however, has opened the door for Herring to appoint Hicks and reappoint Shepard, who has continued to serve per the authority’s own rules.
- A bid for newspaper publication of the Houston County Voter List. The county has to publish a voting list in a publication in the county and sent out three bids to local printers. Only one response was received from the Dothan Eagle.
- An agreement between the Houston County Revenue Commissioner and the Atlantic Group LLC for aerial photography that has to be done every five years for the entire county to ensure that mapping is updated and the appraisal department is aware of all buildings. The county will be partnering with the City of Dothan to cover the costs.
- Separate resolutions for Metropolitan Planning Organization projects to resurface Taylor Road, Campbellton Highway (County Road 203), and South Broadway Road.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.