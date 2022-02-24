Chamber requests county do site work for spec building

The work Houston County crews are currently doing at the Sam Houston Industrial Park for a FedEx Ground Facility made the industrial park a logical choice for a spec building, Cureton said. The chamber wants to construct the spec building on what is known as Lot 3, a 40-acre site on Austin Court within the industrial park.

Cureton said only about 20 acres of the proposed site will be usable for a spec building due to the wet nature of the property. The site will allow for a 100,000 square foot building and leave room for a 100,000 square foot expansion if needed.

“We appreciate the opportunity to come and share these exciting plans for our community and hopefully meeting the need and filling this gap for available buildings that we have in our market but also across the state,” Cureton said.

Also Monday, the county commission’s agenda will include the following for consideration:

- Appointments to the Houston County Health Care Authority. After months of waiting to make his appointment, District 3 Commissioner Ricky Herring may finally make his appointments to the authority that governs Southeast Health in Dothan.