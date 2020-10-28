Chance of strong winds locally increase as Hurricane Zeta intensifies in Gulf

The potential for tropical storm-force winds in the Wiregrass has increased as Zeta strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane around midday Wednesday.
There is now a 60% chance of sustained winds that could peak somewhere between 39-57 mph, which is strong enough to down trees and cause power outages, according to the National Weather Service.
Southeastern Alabama, southwestern Georgia, and areas in the Florida Panhandle are under a maximum wind threat and isolated tornadoes are possible. That threat is greater for western Wiregrass counties, particular Geneva and Coffee, which are both under a tropical storm warning.
“We’re looking at the potential for wind gusts and rain. We’re asking people to be careful on roadways and use the normal precautions they would during a major weather event,” Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Director Chris Judah said.
The strongest winds could be expected between Wednesday at 9 p.m. and Thursday at 3 a.m.
“Regardless of timing, it will be a very windy night,” Coffee County EMA Deputy Director Grant Lyons said.
In anticipation of the storm’s impact, some local government offices and schools have announced delays in opening on Thursday while others haven’t yet made decision.
Coffee County government offices will be delaying opening until 10 a.m. Thursday morning and Houston County Schools will be delaying opening by an hour.
Local EMA officials continue to monitor the storm as it nears the area are staying in constant contact with first responders.
First responders are also prepared to assist in Mobile, if needed.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Zeta’s landfall, saying it is critical that Alabamians be prepared and keep a close watch on the storm.
“As this system evolves, the folks even in the central part of our state should be prepared for the potential of tropical-force winds. We are concerned for the potential of power outages, heavy and fast-moving rain across the state and storm surge along our coast,” Ivey said in a statement. “I urge everyone to quickly finish your preparations this afternoon and stay off the roads tonight, if possible. Alabama, please tune in to your trusted weather source, and listen to all local advice. Zeta is gaining strength and will certainly give a punch to our state, and we all must be ready. Stay safe.”
