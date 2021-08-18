Chapelwood, Green Acres neighborhoods targeted for weekend cleanup project

Dothan’s next major cleanup project will focus efforts in portions of Chapelwood and Green Acres neighborhoods off Flowers Chapel Road.

City of Dothan workers are still examining the area for possible infrastructure improvement needs, such as street lighting, curbing, and pothole repairs.

On Saturday, city workers, officials, and volunteers will converge on the area from 8 a.m. until noon.

The identified work area starts north of South Woodburn Drive, encompassing most of the Chapelwood neighborhood with the exception of the northeast portion, and the neighborhood off Fleetwood Road.

As with previous “Love your Neighborhood” cleanup events, volunteers will help with yard mowing, cleaning, hedge or bush trimming, limb and branch pruning, and moving unwanted items to the street for pickup by Dothan Environmental Services.

Volunteers will also help connect residents in the area to community resources and nonprofits that can help low-income residents with other needs.

The Dothan Fire Department will be helping display E-911 addresses in a manner that is visible to emergency services and install smoke alarms in people’s homes, upon request.

Residents who live within the area and need assistance with any type of work listed above call the city at (334)-615-3128 and explain the type of help needed.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

