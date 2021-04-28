Charette participants brainstorm Ideas for downtown Dothan

No idea was too grand or too small during a Wednesday planning charette in downtown Dothan.
About 70 people filled The Grand on Foster Street for the charette (or charrette), a French word used to describe a collaborative process to develop design or community planning solutions by involving the different stakeholders.
Those who participated in Dothan’s session varied in age and were business owners, architects, engineers, artists, and even high school students. They split up into nine teams, each creating a vision for downtown Dothan. They pondered downtown’s current strengths and challenges and made lists of ideas like a beer garden or a dog park or a green space with an amphitheater.
Whether it's decorative planters along downtown sidewalks or even musicians regularly performing on a street corner, the goal is to develop a plan for downtown that adds to the good things that have already taken place, said Angie Casey, the community liaison for the Wiregrass Foundation’s Transformation Through the Arts initiative.
“Every team is charged with ‘If you could dream downtown, what does that look like?’” Casey said. “… We want to be able to hold on to this momentum.”
The planning charette was part of a Dream Downtown campaign that kicked off earlier this week with an event held on Foster Street. Dream Downtown is an offshoot of the larger Transformation Through the Arts initiative spearheaded by the Wiregrass Foundation in collaboration with representatives from local art groups, education, business, government, and tourism.
The initiative is intended to develop a creative economy for the Wiregrass, where the arts are infused into the overall community to the point that new businesses and people are drawn to the area and those who currently call the Wiregrass home enjoy a wider range of community amenities.
The Wiregrass Foundation is working with consultant RDG Planning and Design, which will take the ideas generated Wednesday and put them in a consolidated report – a process that could take a few months, Casey said. Then, efforts will begin to bring some of those ideas to life.
Josh Chapman, an engineer with the City of Dothan, participated in Wednesday’s charette and said he was excited by the energy and ideas for downtown.
“That’s what our group is really focusing on, you know, what are some things that we can do to improve quality of life in the next five years, 20 years, 30 years, and then what are realistic ways to get to that,” Chapman said.
Chapman said he thinks it’s good to have conversations involving people from different walks of life even if they disagree on what downtown Dothan needs.
Of course, some ideas may take years to see to fruition, Casey said. Wednesday’s charette marks the beginning of the community effort.
“You’ve got to start somewhere,” she said.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.