Charette participants brainstorm Ideas for downtown Dothan

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The initiative is intended to develop a creative economy for the Wiregrass, where the arts are infused into the overall community to the point that new businesses and people are drawn to the area and those who currently call the Wiregrass home enjoy a wider range of community amenities.

The Wiregrass Foundation is working with consultant RDG Planning and Design, which will take the ideas generated Wednesday and put them in a consolidated report – a process that could take a few months, Casey said. Then, efforts will begin to bring some of those ideas to life.

Josh Chapman, an engineer with the City of Dothan, participated in Wednesday’s charette and said he was excited by the energy and ideas for downtown.

“That’s what our group is really focusing on, you know, what are some things that we can do to improve quality of life in the next five years, 20 years, 30 years, and then what are realistic ways to get to that,” Chapman said.

Chapman said he thinks it’s good to have conversations involving people from different walks of life even if they disagree on what downtown Dothan needs.

Of course, some ideas may take years to see to fruition, Casey said. Wednesday’s charette marks the beginning of the community effort.

“You’ve got to start somewhere,” she said.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.