Charges forthcoming after fatal Washington County collision

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Florida – Charges are forthcoming after a driver left the scene of a two-vehicle collision Sunday on State Road 77 near Gravel Pit Road that killed a 55-year-old Chipley man.

A Florida Highway Patrol press release says a pickup truck driven southbound on State Road 77 by a 30-year-old Bonifay man traveled across the double solid center line and collided with the front of a pickup truck driven by the Chipley man about 4:20 a.m.

The first truck began to rotate counter clockwise and roll backwards traveling onto the west shoulder where it came to final rest in a ditch facing east.

The second truck began to rotate counter clockwise traveling onto the east shoulder. It came to final rest on the east shoulder facing south.

The driver of the first truck fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving. The release says the Florida Highway Patrol has a person of interest and is attempting to locate the individual.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County EMS and Washington County Fire Department assisted at the scene.

