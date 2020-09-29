 Skip to main content
Charges pending against Rehobeth Middle School student who bit assistant principal
Charges pending against Rehobeth Middle School student who bit assistant principal

Charges are pending against a 13-year-old student who bit an assistant principal at Rehobeth Middle School on Monday.

Houston County Sheriff’s Department Maj. Bill Rafferty said the juvenile physically assaulted the assistant principal and the school resource officer stationed on campus responded to the scene in under a minute.

Rehobeth Fire and Rescue responded to check out the involved personnel and student before the student was removed from campus. The student was not identified.

No other details about the incident are being released.

