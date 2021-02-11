Charging stations to help put Dothan on the map

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Maps that help guide people on their roadtrips will now include Dothan as an EV charging station location.

The location of the stations, now online, could bring in more people to patronize downtown businesses as they wait for their vehicle to be charged.

The public will be able to pay to use the stations via the ChargePoint phone application or with a card.

Phillips said he hoped the public will have access to the stations in about a month’s times after crews can finish curbing, landscaping, and striping around the location.

The city does have some other EV charging stations, but all are installed at businesses for its customers, not for public use. Tesla announced a supercharger station planned in Dothan tentavely scheduled for 2019, but the date has been moved back several times and is now set for 2022, according to its website.

The initiative was paid for by AMEA’s Electrical Vehicle Charging Initiative that paid grants to each of the 11 municipalities in the co-op. Dothan received $267,513 from the program, but the quote through local vendor Gresco Utility Supply for the first two stations was only $121,620, which includes maintenance costs for five years, and cloud and subscription services through Charge Point.