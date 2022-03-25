Charlie Kirk at Dothan’s Lincoln-Reagan Dinner on April 1

Conservative radio talk show host Charlie Kirk is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at this year’s Lincoln-Reagan Dinner on April 1 at the Dothan Civic Center.

This year’s event will honor Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver for his many years of service. Culver is not seeking reelection.

Additionally, several state and local elected officials are slated to be in attendance at the event that will include a VIP reception with Kirk at 6 p.m. followed by dinner.

For ticket information, contact Brandon Shoupe at 334-791-8340.