Chef RockieBree shares pandemic career success with DTC culinary class

Chef RockieBree LLC has taken off and Oderbert-Hemphill has traveled all around Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, and everywhere in between creating private meals for bridal parties, birthday parties, anniversaries, and more.

“I usually am called to parties at rental homes and I come in and make a special meal and then I head out,” said. “I just took a chance and relied on faith when making this decision and it’s really worked out for me.”

Oderbert-Hemphill has focused mostly on word-of-mouth advertising and social media to promote her business during the pandemic.

“Hashtags really work,” Oderbert-Hemphill joked. “I try to make content for my Instagram and website and use hashtags so people can keep up with me, and that’s really all I’ve had to do to keep up with business.”

Oderbert-Hemphill will be back in the area as the Alabama Chef for the Tri-State Expo: A Juneteenth Celebration and Parade, which will feature culinary artistry through African American heritage in cuisines.

Oderbert-Hemphill can be found on her website thechefrockiebree.com, or Instagram, @chef_rockiebreellc to get more information about her services or to book a private chef experience.

Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.