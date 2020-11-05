Chief Parrish announces retirement from Dothan Police Department

Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish announced his retirement from the city of Dothan after 36 years of service, according to a memo he sent to the department on Thursday.
“My intent was to retire at the end of this year. The City Manager has requested that I stay on board until the selection process is nearing completion for the hiring of a new Chief of Police. This may take a little longer than two months, so I have agreed to do so,” Parrish said in the letter. “I know that each of you will continue to perform at the high level we have been accustomed to during this transitional period. Working with the agency has been my privilege and I am proud of the progress we have made together.”
Parrish has served in the Dothan Police Department since 1984 and rose to the rank of chief in May 2015. Parrish is a 1980 graduate of Dale County High School and is a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served as a military police officer, achieving the rank of staff sergeant.
In 1984, he began his employment with the Dothan Police Department as a detention officer. Upon his selection as a police officer, he worked for several years as a patrol officer and was eventually transferred to the Vice/Narcotics Division where he worked as an investigator.
Parrish was promoted to the rank of police sergeant in 1990 and served as the department’s first K-9 handler. In 1994, he was promoted to the rank of police lieutenant and served as a patrol squad commander before returning to the Vice/Narcotics Division as the commanding officer.
Parrish was promoted to captain in 2000 and commanded multiple bureaus over the next 10 years. In 2010, he was promoted to police major and served as the operational commander of all bureaus as the assistant chief of police. In 2015, Parrish was appointed chief of police by the Dothan City Commission.
City Manager Kevin Cowper said, “Chief Parrish’s service to the city of Dothan has been exemplary. Dothan is a better and safer community due in no small part to his service. He will be sorely missed, but he has certainly earned his retirement from service.”
Mayor Mark Saliba said, “Chief Parrish has been a champion of this city’s safety and wellbeing for many years. I certainly want to congratulate Chief Parrish and wish him well as he enters retirement. Dothan is a better place because of his dedication and service.”
Parrish has agreed to remain on-duty to assist in the process of identifying a new chief of police. The search for Parrish’s replacement will begin immediately.
“The city of Dothan would like to thank Chief Parrish for his 36 years of service and to wish him well in his well-deserved retirement,” Community Relations Officer Vincent Vincent stated in a press release.
