Chief Parrish announces retirement from Dothan Police Department

Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish announced his retirement from the city of Dothan after 36 years of service, according to a memo he sent to the department on Thursday.

“My intent was to retire at the end of this year. The City Manager has requested that I stay on board until the selection process is nearing completion for the hiring of a new Chief of Police. This may take a little longer than two months, so I have agreed to do so,” Parrish said in the letter. “I know that each of you will continue to perform at the high level we have been accustomed to during this transitional period. Working with the agency has been my privilege and I am proud of the progress we have made together.”

Parrish has served in the Dothan Police Department since 1984 and rose to the rank of chief in May 2015. Parrish is a 1980 graduate of Dale County High School and is a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served as a military police officer, achieving the rank of staff sergeant.

In 1984, he began his employment with the Dothan Police Department as a detention officer. Upon his selection as a police officer, he worked for several years as a patrol officer and was eventually transferred to the Vice/Narcotics Division where he worked as an investigator.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}