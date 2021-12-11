Child care creates challenges on all sides

Operating two child care centers in Ozark, Tomekia Crews is familiar with the challenges and frustrations facing the industry.
“Our wait list is extremely long right now because we don’t have the appropriate staff, so we have to put kids on a wait list,” said Crews, who operates Bright Futures Children’s Center. “Our rooms are not open because we can’t find quality workers, and we can’t accept any more kids in. It’s like we’re at a standstill.”
Challenges in the child care market have been around for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic magnified the problems. Now along with all the other issues, child care is plagued by declining enrollment and labor shortages as working parents juggle keeping their children safe while trying to make a living.
While adding to problems, the pandemic also revealed the importance of child care to local economies.
Before the pandemic, Crews said she had enough staff. During the pandemic, however, she had to close her two Ozark centers and reduce capacity for months. At first, she could only accept children of essential workers such as health care employees, first responders, law enforcement and government workers. They had to send other children home.
“It was really bad for our business,” Crews said. “We lost income because we could only operate at one-fourth of capacity or half capacity. Then we had to lay off workers because we didn’t have the capacity with the kids and the ratios. So, we had to cut staffing, and it was really hard for us.”
In some states, the cost of child care for families rivals the cost of college tuition, according to a study by the Center for American Progress, even though child care is a business where workers may earn less than $10 an hour unless they have certification and specialized training or a degree in early childhood education. And current child care fees, as expensive as they are for families, don’t actually cover the true cost of child care, whether in a center setting or a home-based child care operation.
During the pandemic, child care programs faced closure along with the costs of COVID precautions like PPE and cleaning supplies and a reduction of group sizes in classrooms. Many were hit with reduced enrollment as parents chose to keep their children home.
Federal pandemic relief funds saved some programs that would have otherwise closed, but that money really didn’t resolve the underlying problem – the child care system is broken.
Earlier this week, a group gathered at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce for a child care roundtable led by Gail Piggott, the executive director of the Alabama Partnership for Children. Child care, Piggott said, is a business model that doesn’t fiscally work. The child care market is too reliant on parent fees, which in many cases do not even cover the actual cost of caring for children, yet are still so high families struggle to pay them.
“We knew that it was broken before the pandemic, but now a bright light has been shone on what our needs are, and it’s not a supply and demand business,” Piggott said.
Piggott was clear – all child care should be high quality. Research, she told the roundtable participants, shows that 95% of a child’s brain development happens between birth and age 5. And in Alabama, two-thirds of children between birth and age 5 have all their parents in the workforce.
Many home-based child care operations – where the provider may care for small groups of children in their homes – are closing as providers reach retirement age, and they’re leaving a void in the child care market, according to Piggott.
There have been initiatives along the way. Alabama created the Quality STARS program to assess and rate child care establishments. Also, the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education along with the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship, Troy University and Wallace Community College partnered on an early childhood apprenticeship pilot program to mentor and train child care educators at the Coleman Center for Early Learning on Troy University’s Dothan campus.
Eventually, Piggott said, widespread change in the child care system may require government funding, public-private partnerships and companies taking the initiative to provide or contract for child care services for employees.
A business like Wayne Farms, for example, has overnight shifts, but there aren’t too many overnight child care facilities around. Such a company, according to Piggott, could contract with a center or with an in-home child care service specifically for employees.
Locally, many child care facilities are associated with churches, which Piggott said makes sense because larger churches typically have classrooms that are unused outside of church services. A community effort could even create child care options within unused school buildings.
Dean Mitchell, executive director of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, said he wants the chamber to initiate a catalog resource of providers in the community to give local businesses a one-stop to turn to for employees in need of child care. Then, he said, a public-private partnership on child care may be in the future.
The problems in the child care system are so massive there’s no quick fix, Mitchell said, but it’s time to start moving toward solutions and getting a handle on the situation.
“It’s one that affects businesses from all sizes – small to medium to large,” Mitchell said.
Danielle Maloy is a military spouse at Fort Rucker who works for National University as director of Military and VA Relations. Her family has been in the Wiregrass for more than year, and in that time they have gone through four child care providers. Maloy now has someone come to her home to provide child care.
“I think probably the biggest issue that military spouses and mothers are facing in this area with regard to employment is the childcare shortage and not just the shortage but the lack of safe, reliable child care,” Maloy, who attended the roundtable, said.
Maloy said her experience is similar to that of other Fort Rucker families that she knows. Finding safe and reliable child care has prevented many spouses from entering the local workforce, she said. And there’s the cost. Maloy said mothers she knows would need $30 to $40 an hour to cover the cost of quality child care and make joining the workforce worth it.
Even working remotely, child care is necessary as caring for young children would make it hard for most people to get work accomplished at home. Military spouses, Maloy said, already face challenges finding meaningful employment because employers have longevity concerns in hiring them.
“Coupling that with sometimes lower wages and employers that aren’t willing to hire military spouses due to longevity issues, it creates a problem in which so many military spouses are not able to work,” Maloy said. “In addition to the child care issue, it creates more issues for the family and more financial strain.”
