Child care creates challenges on all sides

Operating two child care centers in Ozark, Tomekia Crews is familiar with the challenges and frustrations facing the industry.

“Our wait list is extremely long right now because we don’t have the appropriate staff, so we have to put kids on a wait list,” said Crews, who operates Bright Futures Children’s Center. “Our rooms are not open because we can’t find quality workers, and we can’t accept any more kids in. It’s like we’re at a standstill.”

Challenges in the child care market have been around for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic magnified the problems. Now along with all the other issues, child care is plagued by declining enrollment and labor shortages as working parents juggle keeping their children safe while trying to make a living.

While adding to problems, the pandemic also revealed the importance of child care to local economies.

Before the pandemic, Crews said she had enough staff. During the pandemic, however, she had to close her two Ozark centers and reduce capacity for months. At first, she could only accept children of essential workers such as health care employees, first responders, law enforcement and government workers. They had to send other children home.