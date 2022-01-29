Child care guide features info on 177 providers for Southeast Alabama

Finding quality, reliable child care can be a challenge for parents trying to balance family and work, but a new guide puts 177 child care providers in one place in hopes of making the search a little easier.

The online Southeast Alabama Child Care Providers guide – compiled by SoutheastAlabama Works, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, and Grow Southeast Alabama – features a list of providers for 11 counties in Southeast Alabama, including phone numbers, addresses, and emails as well as the names of owners and directors of child care facilities.

And while the guide can be useful to parents, it’s also intended as a tool for businesses.

“We must do all we can to help our businesses fill their workforce needs,” Dean Mitchell, executive director of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “Access to quality and affordable child care is a huge hurdle. In Alabama, two out of three children birth to age five have all their parents in the workforce. So, that makes it essential that we continue to work to improve our child care system, to help working parents and to help the business community.”

There have been child care challenges for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the problems.