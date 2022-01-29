Child care guide features info on 177 providers for Southeast Alabama

Finding quality, reliable child care can be a challenge for parents trying to balance family and work, but a new guide puts 177 child care providers in one place in hopes of making the search a little easier.
The online Southeast Alabama Child Care Providers guide – compiled by SoutheastAlabama Works, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, and Grow Southeast Alabama – features a list of providers for 11 counties in Southeast Alabama, including phone numbers, addresses, and emails as well as the names of owners and directors of child care facilities.
And while the guide can be useful to parents, it’s also intended as a tool for businesses.
“We must do all we can to help our businesses fill their workforce needs,” Dean Mitchell, executive director of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “Access to quality and affordable child care is a huge hurdle. In Alabama, two out of three children birth to age five have all their parents in the workforce. So, that makes it essential that we continue to work to improve our child care system, to help working parents and to help the business community.”
There have been child care challenges for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the problems.
In the early days of the pandemic in 2020, child care centers shut down as Alabama tried to stem the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. With public schools also going to virtual learning at the same time, parents had no choice but to stay home with children, either working from home or simply not working at all.
Once child care centers could reopen, they faced the same problems that many businesses faced – added costs to buy personal protective equipment like masks and social distancing requirements. One of the bigger issues, however, was a shortage of workers. Fewer workers meant fewer children a facility could accept.
“Currently, about 90% of child care facilities are experiencing staffing shortages, and 43% say it’s been more difficult to recruit and retain qualified staff,” Mitchell said.
In all, there are 177 providers included in the guide, providing an average child care cost of $568 a month per child.
“This guide is just the first step to provide businesses with good information that they can share with current and future employees,” Mitchell said. “We wanted to create something that was simple and accessible where businesses could simply hand this off to those current employees or future employees. We know this is not going to solve all the problems, but having the good information is a good start.”
The child care guide can be found at www.southeastalabamaworks.com under the Job Seekers tab or by going to the case-sensitive web address http://bit.ly/SEChildcare2022. Any facility that wants to be added to the guide can contact the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce to have the guide updated.
Counties covered in the guide include Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike. In some cases the lists are short – Bullock County has three providers included. Houston County has the longest list of providers with 55.
“We’re a regional economy,” Mitchell said. “People might live in one county and work in another county; parents might work in multiple counties. Having it all in one place just really provides a lot of information to our business community, which they can in turn provide to parents.”
The guide was one of several measures mentioned at a child care workshop held late last year with the Alabama Partnership for Children and local stakeholders. The workshop focused on many aspects affecting the child care industry from how current fees don’t cover the actual costs to care for children to worker shortages and the lack of child care for parents who work non-traditional shifts.
But the points made in the workshop were clear – the child care system is broken and there’s no easy fix.
Still, those involved in the workshop said, communities have to start somewhere.
Mitchell encouraged anyone with ideas or suggestions to contact the chamber.
“This is an issue that is very, very important to the business community because it affects workforce development, and when you affect workforce development you’re affecting productivity of our businesses, which in turn affects so many things,” Mitchell said. “This is long-term challenge that we’re going to all have to collectively move the ball down the field 10 yards at a time.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.