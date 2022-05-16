Child dies in Coffee County crash

OPP – A Georgia child was killed in a two-vehicle crash near here on Sunday, according to a news release from the Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The news release stated that a 2021 Jeep Compass driven by Michael R. Lantrip, 61, of Covington, Ga., was involved in a crash with the attachment of a 2012 John Deere tractor driven by James R. Waite Jr., 51, of Andalusia.

The child, one of the passengers in the Jeep Compass, was pronounced deceased on scene. The name and age of the victim was not released. Lantrip and three other passengers, including a teenager, were injured and transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 189 near the five mile marker, approximately five miles east of Opp city limits, in Coffee County.

No additional details were released as Troopers continue to investigate.