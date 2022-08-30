 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chipley, Florida motorcyclist killed in Dothan crash on U.S. 231 South

Motorcyclist dies in crash on 231 South

Dothan Police officers look at a box recovered from the scene of an accident involving a motorcycle and sedan on Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 231 South and Southgate Road. The driver of the motorcycle, Dwight Birge of Chipley, Florida, was transported to a local hospital and later died from injuries in the crash. Dothan Police are still investigating the incident.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

A Florida man died Tuesday after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a sedan at the intersection of U.S. 231 South and Southgate Road.

Dwight Birge, 69, of Chipley, was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd.

The crash is still under investigation, but Dothan Police Capt. Rachel David told WTVY that it appeared that one of the vehicles failed to yield the right-of-way.

“You know, 231 South is much like many of our roads,” David said. “It is heavily travelled, there are cross-over locations for people to cross over, but you have to do so after first stopping, yielding, and being mindful of motorcycles (and) traffic that is not easily seen.”

