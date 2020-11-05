Chipley man succumbs to injuries from crash

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the intersection of Corbin and Rudd roads in Washington County, Florida. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident victim was driving east on Corbin Road in a sport utility vehicle when he came up behind a tractor trailer driven by a 24-year-old man from Fountain, pulling a 24-foot trailer with about 30 passengers on a hay ride. The SUV did not slow and collided with the rear of the trailer. The SUV's driver was transported by helicopter to Southeast Health in Dothan. He died from his injuries on Nov. 2.