Chipley man succumbs to injuries from crash

CHIPLEY, Florida — A 46-year-old Chipley man has died from injuries he sustained when his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer giving a hay ride on Halloween.
The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the intersection of Corbin and Rudd roads in Washington County, Florida. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident victim was driving east on Corbin Road in a sport utility vehicle when he came up behind a tractor trailer driven by a 24-year-old man from Fountain, pulling a 24-foot trailer with about 30 passengers on a hay ride. The SUV did not slow and collided with the rear of the trailer. The SUV's driver was transported by helicopter to Southeast Health in Dothan. He died from his injuries on Nov. 2.
Several passengers on the hay ride were ejected from the trailer during the collision, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. One juvenile passenger was transported by ambulance to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City; several passengers from the hay ride were transported to local hospitals by family members.
The crash is still under investigation.
