Chipley woman arrested after shooting

CHIPLEY, Fla. - A Chipley woman is behind bars in Washington County following a shooting, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The Washington County Communication Center received a call around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a shooting. Deputies were dispatched to an address on Prissy Lane in Chipley. After deputies secured the scene, Washington County EMS was notified of a 28-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.

Further investigation revealed an argument erupted between 26-year-old Quamiracle Jade Davis and her live-in boyfriend. During the argument, Davis grabbed a hammer and struck herself before exiting the home. Davis retreated to a vehicle, retrieved a gun and shot several rounds toward the house that was occupied by the victim. One of the bullets went through the front door of the home and struck the victim in the thigh area. Davis then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later, deputies with the Chipley Police Department located Davis. Davis was transported to a local hospital for her injuries and cleared. Shortly thereafter Davis was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of firing a gun into an occupied dwelling and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.