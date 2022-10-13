 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Choctaw Street lanes to be closed Friday morning

  Updated
The two westbound lanes of Choctaw Street in Dothan will be temporarily closed Friday morning.

According to the City of Dothan, the lane closure will begin at 6 a.m. and will affect the lanes between the Ross Clark Circle and Westgate Parkway.

Vehicles will still be able to travel east and west along Choctaw Street, but there will only be one lane open in each direction. The eastbound left turn lane onto Ross Clark Circle will be coned off and set up to handle westbound traffic.

The closure is to allow Dothan Utility crews to set up a crane needed to perform work on the substation on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Work is expected to be completed by 11:30 a.m.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through this area.

