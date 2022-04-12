Choctawhatchee Riverkeeper installs advisory signs at local boat ramps

Anglers launching from Wiregrass boat ramps may be better informed now on how to access fish consumption advisories thanks to new signs installed by the Choctawhatchee Riverkeeper.

With Tuesday designated as Rivers of Alabama Day, Waterkeepers Alabama announced the completion of a project to mount more than 45 new fish consumption advisory signs for impacted waterways across Alabama at boat ramps managed by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). These signs are intended to alert anglers heading out to fish about nearby fish consumption advisories issued by Alabama’s state agencies.

Along with a website they can visit, each sign features a convenient hotline that anglers can call toll free to hear a recording of the over 200 fish consumption advisories for the whole state.

The hotline featured on the new signs is hosted by the Coosa Riverkeeper and is the only way to access fish consumption advisories without a smart device or a steady internet connection. Anyone can call from anywhere at any time to hear fish consumption advisories in Alabama by dialing (844) 219-7475.

Choctawhatchee Riverkeeper has mounted seven signs. Those seven signs include four at DCNR boat ramps — Hutto Park in Newton, the Clayhatchee boat ramp off Highway 92, and the Geneva County Road 34 boat ramp, all on the Choctawhatchee River, as well as the Geneva County Road 17 boat ramp on the Pea River. Signs were also placed at the Elba Boat Ramp off Highway 87 on the Pea River, Williams Landing off Coffee County Road 474 near Kinston on the Pea River, and the Fowler Park boar ramp in Geneva on the Choctawhatchee River.

Choctawhatchee Riverkeeper hopes to erect three more signs — one at an abandoned boat ramp at Coffee County Road 251, one at Lake Jackson in Florala, and a third probably somewhere on the East Fork or West Fork of the Choctawhatchee River.

The Choctawhatchee River Basin has 50 fish consumption advisories.

“It is critically important for anglers to know what risks may exist from consuming fish so that they can choose to take steps to protect themselves and their families.” Choctawhatchee Riverkeeper Michael Mullen said. “It is also important for anglers, for everyone including policymakers, to know the contaminant producing these advisories in the river basin is mercury — mercury that comes from burning of coal and not from sources in the river basin. U.S. and global energy policy matters not just for climate change mitigation purposes.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health updates and re-releases the fish consumption advisories each year. The goal of Waterkeepers Alabama is to get this information into the hands of anglers that need it the most — those fishing for dinner. Fish consumption advisories are recommendations from the state to limit or avoid eating fish at certain locations due to testing results revealing health-hazardous contamination in fish tissues. These advisories are aimed to prevent long-term illnesses that can result from eating contaminated fish, such as reproductive dysfunction, cancers, and issues with child development.

Mullen said people can still enjoy fishing by catching and releasing when appropriate or by eating fish moderately as suggested by the consumption advisories.

Waterkeepers Alabama collaborated on the project with Outdoor Alabama, or the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, as well as the Alabama Rivers Alliance, Black Warrior Riverkeeper, Cahaba Riverkeeper, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, Choctawhatchee Riverkeeper, Coosa Riverkeeper, and Mobile Baykeeper.

“Many, many people fish in Alabama deserve easy access to such important public health information such as the fish consumption advisories," Victoria Miller, fish guide coordinator with Coosa Riverkeeper and project organizer, said. "By working with Outdoor Alabama and our partners across the state, we are now able to provide a bit easier access through the hotline.”

Miller, however, said more can be done to protect Alabama’s anglers by the state agencies regulating the advisories, like expanding testing efforts to include more water bodies and contaminants, and promoting the advisories more through their websites, social media, guidebooks, and other forms of official communication about the outdoors.

Those interested in finding out more about fish consumption advisories can visit WaterkeepersAlabama.org/Fish to see a map with the advisories for Alabama.