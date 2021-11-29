Christmas Tour of Homes raises money for Wiregrass Hope Group

The home of Kathryn and Chris Smith in the Houston Heights section of Dothan’s Garden District has the perfect window for a gloriously full Christmas tree.
Stretching from floor to ceiling, the old window shows off the tree the couple selected for their home this year. Keepsake ornaments that have marked the family’s time together adorn the tree, commemorating vacations and celebrating birthdays.
With a 3-year-old, an 18-month-old, and a third child expected in January, they decided to decorate a little earlier this year.
“Usually I’m an after-Thanksgiving person, but this year is all kind of crazy for us,” Kathryn said.
Their home will be among five homes on the Christmas Tour of Homes, a holiday event that makes its return this year after a hiatus of several years. Hosted by the Junior League of the Wiregrass (formerly the Dothan Service League), the tour will be held Sunday from 3-7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at thewiregrass.jl.org.
Megan Henderson, president of the Junior League of the Wiregrass, said when the group transitioned from the Dothan Service League members searched through the service league archives for possible fundraising events to host. Records showed the holiday home tour had been successful but had not been held in years.
“I think people have had a really hard past two years and we felt like it was safe to bring this event back,” Henderson said. “We’re going to ask people to mask as they feel comfortable… We feel like this is hopefully a way to start the Christmas season off bright and cheery and a little different than last year’s Christmas.”
When you purchase tickets online, you’ll be provided tour stops in a confirmation email. For those who can’t buy tickets online, the Smiths’ home at 200 Holly Lane in Dothan is the tour’s unofficial start where tickets can be purchased on site with the remaining locations provided at that time. The other homes include one in Headland as well as some on the south side of town. Tour guests will receive armbands to show at each stop and receive admission as well as snacks and complimentary beverages – adult beverages for those 21 and older. Children under 10 are not permitted on the tour.
Proceeds will benefit the Wiregrass Hope Group, a local organization that provides pregnancy and parenting resources to families in the Wiregrass. The home in Headland will also feature a raffle for a lap quilt featuring a winter scene. Tickets for that will be $5 and the drawing will be at the end of the tour.
The Smiths’ historic home on Holly Lane has a traditional feel with live greenery, stockings hung from the mantle, hot chocolate in mugs on the coffee table, and a crackling fire via a TV screen above the fireplace.
They’ll hang wreaths on front windows and do luminaries on Christmas Eve.
The Smiths are decorating the children’s rooms in Nutcracker themes – ballerinas for their daughter, Anna Walter, and nutcrackers for their son, Miller.
Kathryn likes decorations with a personal touch.
“I love the touches with their names,” she said. “It becomes like a keepsake and building that year after year.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer