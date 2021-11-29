Christmas Tour of Homes raises money for Wiregrass Hope Group

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think people have had a really hard past two years and we felt like it was safe to bring this event back,” Henderson said. “We’re going to ask people to mask as they feel comfortable… We feel like this is hopefully a way to start the Christmas season off bright and cheery and a little different than last year’s Christmas.”

When you purchase tickets online, you’ll be provided tour stops in a confirmation email. For those who can’t buy tickets online, the Smiths’ home at 200 Holly Lane in Dothan is the tour’s unofficial start where tickets can be purchased on site with the remaining locations provided at that time. The other homes include one in Headland as well as some on the south side of town. Tour guests will receive armbands to show at each stop and receive admission as well as snacks and complimentary beverages – adult beverages for those 21 and older. Children under 10 are not permitted on the tour.

Proceeds will benefit the Wiregrass Hope Group, a local organization that provides pregnancy and parenting resources to families in the Wiregrass. The home in Headland will also feature a raffle for a lap quilt featuring a winter scene. Tickets for that will be $5 and the drawing will be at the end of the tour.