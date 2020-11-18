City commits $4 million to purchasing rights-of-way for Honeysuckle Corridor improvements

The city of Dothan has committed $4 million to purchasing rights-of-way for the Honeysuckle Corridor’s expansion and extension.
City commissioners approved staff’s recommendation to appropriate the large sum to the 2021 fiscal year’s construction project budget for local road improvements.
Public Works Director Charles Metzger said $4 million was the high-end of the budget and the total would likely fall under that amount.
Acquiring rights-of-way is the next step toward widening Honeysuckle Road from U.S. Highway 84 West to Fortner Street, realigning Honeysuckle’s south end, and lengthening the road from Hartford Highway (52) to a planned roundabout at the intersection at Campbellton Highway. However, the design for the second phase of the project is not yet complete.
Metzger estimated that the purchase of rights-of-way should be completed by the end of 2021. Then, the city will move forward with relocating utility lines to prepare for construction.
On the north side, the project is intended to reduce congestion on Honeysuckle and relieve potential bottlenecks officials expect to occur with the widening of U.S. Highway 84 West and access improvements. On the south side, improvements target an effort to move some traffic from Ross Clark Circle’s south side, which has become more heavily travelled in recent years because of growth on Dothan’s outskirts.
The projected price tag of both phases of Honeysuckle improvements is estimated to be about $40 million. The city will likely take out bonds to cover most of the cost, but Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba anticipates the future economic development opportunities that will come with building a new section of road through what is now primarily agricultural land will pay dividends to the city.
“It’s not just about moving cars up and down the road in a safer way, a quicker, easier way -- it’s also about economic development,” Saliba said. “Over time, that’s what will pay for what we’re going to spend on building the road.”
