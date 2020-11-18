City commits $4 million to purchasing rights-of-way for Honeysuckle Corridor improvements

The city of Dothan has committed $4 million to purchasing rights-of-way for the Honeysuckle Corridor’s expansion and extension.

City commissioners approved staff’s recommendation to appropriate the large sum to the 2021 fiscal year’s construction project budget for local road improvements.

Public Works Director Charles Metzger said $4 million was the high-end of the budget and the total would likely fall under that amount.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Acquiring rights-of-way is the next step toward widening Honeysuckle Road from U.S. Highway 84 West to Fortner Street, realigning Honeysuckle’s south end, and lengthening the road from Hartford Highway (52) to a planned roundabout at the intersection at Campbellton Highway. However, the design for the second phase of the project is not yet complete.

Metzger estimated that the purchase of rights-of-way should be completed by the end of 2021. Then, the city will move forward with relocating utility lines to prepare for construction.