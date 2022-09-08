City, county asked to allow medical cannabis dispensaries

Both Dothan and Houston County have been asked to pass resolutions allowing medical cannabis dispensaries to operate.

With Dothan’s position as a metro area and a regional medical hub, it’s only natural that the city would be considered as a possible location for such a dispensary, and Dothan’s chamber president wants to make sure the city and county at least have a stance on the matter.

Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker appeared before the Dothan City Commission on Tuesday and the Houston County Commission on Thursday requesting their approval of resolutions to authorize the operation of medical cannabis dispensing sites.

“We’ve been getting contacted by interested parties that wanted to know the policy position of the county and city concerning dispensaries,” Parker said during the county administrative meeting on Thursday.

When he spoke before both the city and county commissions, he reassured elected officials that the dispensaries will be secure facilities that will be highly regulated by the state.

Alabama enacted its medical marijuana law in 2021 and created the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission to oversee the licensing of the different facilities, including dispensaries.

The medical cannabis commission is accepting applications for business licenses around the state until Oct. 17, and only a limited number of licenses will be issued for growers, processors, integrated facilities, and dispensaries. Licensing fees range from $30,000 to $50,000 depending on the type of medical cannabis facility.

Currently, the state plans to only license 37 dispensaries around the state, Parker said.

Parker said dispensaries will be required to have security, fenced parking, and security doors.

Only certain conditions qualify for treatment with medical cannabis under Alabama’s law. Those conditions include autism, cancer-related weight loss or chronic pain, Crohn’s disease, depression, epilepsy, panic disorder, Parkinson’s disease, Tourette’s, post-traumatic stress disorder, terminal illness, and others.

Alabama’s law also does not allow medical cannabis to be dispensed as raw plant material or as products that can be smoked or vaped, or as food or candy products. Instead, allowed products include tablets, capsules, suppositories, nebulizers, liquids or oils for inhalers, transdermal patches, tinctures, and gels, oils or creams for topical use.

Parker said there is also a research aspect involving HudsonAlpha, the Huntsville-based biotechnology institute that recently announced the creation of a Wiregrass institute.

“This would be a taxable transaction for cannabis sales, so there’s a revenue stream for cities and counties that allow that to take place, also an excise tax is in there,” Parker said. “… The studies indicate that probably within a three-year period medical cannabis will impact the Alabama (gross domestic product) by about $600 million.”