History was made on March 7 when Ashford Mayor Carole Barfield signed a proclamation making Saturday, March 25, Historic Dupree School Day.

In her proclamation, the mayor not only recognized the historic significance the landmark has to the state and nation, but also the historical place the school holds in the founding of the City of Ashford, as well as how it has benefited the city’s economy, and provided influences in education and music.

March 25 is also the date of the upcoming acclaimed Bluegrass Revival Festival held on the grounds of Historic Dupree School in Ashford.

The mayor and the Ashford City Council also voted unanimously to support the Historic Dupree School Preservation Project with a $10,000 donation from the city, signing on to a resolution recognizing the impact the historic landmark will provide to the city’s economy through tourism, as well as many other benefits coming from its future programs.

While receiving the presentation from Barfield, Preservation Project Chairman Steve Smith said he was only a representative of many who are devoting their passion and energy to save this Ashford landmark that is on track to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

“While we are in talks with several different entities who are working to lend their support to Historic Dupree School," he said, "let it be known that the City of Ashford took the first step.”

Smith also noted that many cities are fading across America, yet due to the leadership of the mayor and the City Council with the support of the city’s citizenry, Ashford is thriving. “Historic Dupree School wants to be a part of this great revival,” said Smith.

Following the meeting, council members James Smith, Josh Johnson, John Massey, and Mayor Pro Tem Ronnie Whitehead donned their Historic Dupree School caps and Bluegrass Revival Festival passes as they joined Mayor Barfield and the Friends of Dupree School to celebrate this historic occasion. Unable to be present for this vote was Councilman Blake Rosenkoetter, who has voiced his support of the Historic Dupree School Preservation Project.