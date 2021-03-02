City of Dothan adding first electric vehicles to fleet

The City of Dothan is upping its commitment to greener energy use by buying its first electric vehicles for its fleet.

City commissioners approved the purchase of two Nissan Leafs from a local car dealership at their Tuesday meeting and city officials stated plans to install two slow-charging stations at different sites.

City Manager Kevin Cowper said the EVs will be seen operating around town in the near future.

“We’re very excited,” Cowper said. “We own and operate an electric utility so of course we’re interested in electric vehicles as part of our fleet.”

One of the EVs will be used by a mail courier and will be stationed at the Civic Center and the other will be used by Dothan Utilities for administrative purposes.

The slow-charging stations will not be available for public use, but the city’s first public charging stations installed at the Pioneer Park parking lot across the street from the Dothan Police Department will soon be open for the community’s use.