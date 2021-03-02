City of Dothan adding first electric vehicles to fleet

The City of Dothan is upping its commitment to greener energy use by buying its first electric vehicles for its fleet.
City commissioners approved the purchase of two Nissan Leafs from a local car dealership at their Tuesday meeting and city officials stated plans to install two slow-charging stations at different sites.
City Manager Kevin Cowper said the EVs will be seen operating around town in the near future.
“We’re very excited,” Cowper said. “We own and operate an electric utility so of course we’re interested in electric vehicles as part of our fleet.”
One of the EVs will be used by a mail courier and will be stationed at the Civic Center and the other will be used by Dothan Utilities for administrative purposes.
The slow-charging stations will not be available for public use, but the city’s first public charging stations installed at the Pioneer Park parking lot across the street from the Dothan Police Department will soon be open for the community’s use.
“We’re just hoping to introduce these vehicles into our fleet and see how well they operate, what operational issues, maintenance issues that we may have and how well they fit into our operations and always with the eye toward possibly acquiring more of these vehicles in the future,” Cowper said.
The city paid $74,615 for the vehicles from a grant provided by the Alabama Municipal Electrical Authority that also paid for the public charging stations.
City commissioners also approved a $506,279 contract with McLean Engineering Services to provide a four-year comprehensive study on the city’s electrical system.
“It is the development of a five-year plan as to where we can improve reliability in our system,” Dothan Utilities Assistant Director Chris Phillips said. “We look forward to some self-healing in the future and also trying to improve some efficiencies to help us save money.”
The amount of the study is fully reimbursable by AMEA.
AMEA has also helped with some other technology-driven initiatives in Dothan over the last several years.
The $17 million automated metering project was funded in part by AMEA’s Smart Grid Initiative that is helping install around 36,000 meters around the City of Dothan so that customers can monitor their energy and water use daily.
The AMEA also helped fund a solar farm near the Westgate Parkway park entrance with land provided by the city in 2017. The farm helps AMEA to study solar energy and gives Dothan credit for the energy generated for the organization’s electrical grid.
In other business, Cowper recognized Public Works Engineer Assistant Charlotte Barron as the city’s “Employee of the Month.”
In other action, the city commission:
• Entered into a contract with Poly, Inc. to provide architectural services for Community Development Block Grant Projects for a fee of $14,305.50.
• Entered into a cooperative agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for maintenance of public rights-of-way on various state routes in Dothan with reimbursement of $50,000 per year to the city.
• Reappointed Spencer Bienvenu, Vanita McLain, and Ashli Wilkins and appointed Delvick McKay as members of the Dothan Houston County Library System.
