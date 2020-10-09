City of Dothan chooses Harmondale (Lakeview) community for next area to tidy up

Morris said the biggest challenge with this project is that the neighborhood is larger than the Baptist Bottom neighborhood and may require more volunteers.

That shouldn’t be a problem, though. The last cleanup effort yielded roughly 150 volunteers, which was more than anticipated, who helped around 35 residents cleanup their properties. After the project’s success, members of other local organizations reached out to Morris to see how they could get involved.

Part of the guiding purpose behind the project is to help connect residents in low-income neighborhoods with service organizations and resources while also helping keep them safer by helping keep streets lit, filling potholes, installing smoke alarms, and clearly displaying E-911 addresses so they can be easily identified by emergency services personnel.

City Manager Kevin Cowper previously said the initiative would tackle one or two neighborhoods a year, but Morris said they now believe the city can focus revitalization in one neighborhood every fiscal quarter.

“We really want to help the neighborhoods that are really in need of a helping hand,” Morris said. “It’s a good program and we’ve had good success and we hope to have even better success this time around.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.