City of Dothan commits $900,000 to industrial park

Dothan City Commission members committed money to an industrial park project Tuesday, but first they received some money.

Wiregrass Electric Chief Operating Officer Brad Kimbro, along with state senators and representatives, presented a large check during Tuesday’s commission meeting, representing $207,553 for the Industrial Development Board of the City of Dothan.

The electric cooperative collects a 2.2% utility tax from customers, which equals about $1.2 million each year for the cooperative, Kimbro said. Through Growing Alabama legislation, electric cooperatives can take half the tax collected and give it back to local communities they serve for economic development.

The Growing Alabama tax credits were created in 2018 by the state legislature and renewed in 2021.

“Our most important thing that we believe we can do is make available opportunities for local governments to start businesses or help start those businesses,” State Rep. Paul Lee said. “… You find opportunities, we’ll get the money for it.”

During their Tuesday meeting, city commissioners voted to appropriate $900,000 to the city’s Industrial Development Board for infrastructure improvements at the Napier Field Industrial Park. The Houston County Commission made a commitment to the Napier Field project in October, allocating $900,000 of the county’s share of money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Improvements to the Napier Field Industrial Park property, which is 86.8 acres, include an entrance road from Napier Field Road, water, sewer infrastructure, and drainage improvements. The Industrial Development Board plans to start construction in spring of 2023 and have all improvements completed by the end of 2023.

Also Tuesday, commissioners accepted $102,347.50 from the City of Dothan Industrial Development Board. The industrial development board received funds from a Growing Alabama grant for street lighting in Sam Houston Industrial Park, which is located off State Highway 52 East. The grant money reimburses Dothan Utilities for the expense.

And, commissioners formally accepted $1 million in ARPA funds from Houston County to go toward Dothan’s green space plan for downtown. The green space project is part of the larger City Center plan for downtown.

In other business, Tuesday:

- Commissioners voted to apply for a Brownfield Assessment Grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to evaluate sites along Montgomery Highway and determine if environmental contamination exists in the downtown corridor. The city’s planning staff will be collaborating with Bullock Environmental LLC to prepare and submit the application.

- The city commission agreed to purchase a home at 1514 Oak Drive for $180,000. The house, located on the corner of Oak and Plaza Drive, has experienced stormwater drainage issues along with other homes in the area. The city hopes to secure other homes subject to drainage problems.

The city has looked into a piping project – which could cost $4 million – to keep stormwater away from homes in the area, Public Works Director Tommy Wright said.

“In lieu of doing that project, we’ve examined this area and we think it’s more cost effective to purchase properties rather than doing an infrastructure project,” Wright said.

- Commissioners voted to apply to the Alabama Department of Transportation for funding through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program II (ATRIP-II) for the John D. Odom and U.S. Highway 84 West intersection. The overall project, which is 0.27 miles, is estimated at $3.35 million with the city’s share of the cost at nearly $1.35 million. Turn lanes and an additional through lane will be added. The proposed project calls for a second left turn lane onto John D. Odom from the eastbound lanes of Highway 84 as well as a shared-use trail for pedestrians and cyclists.